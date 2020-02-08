John Isige John Isige
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD bumpy ride stalls at $75 as bears swing in action

  • Litecoin bulls risk losing control entirely to the bulls, especially if the support at $70 is broken.
  • The 50 SMA is in line to offer support if the key ascending channel support gives to selling pressure.

Spot rate: $73

Relative change: -.2392

Percentage change: -1.67%

Trend: Bullish bias

Volatility: High

LTC/USD daily chart

Litecoin price lock-step upward trend stalls at $75, leaving room for the bears to breathe.

The formed rising wedge pattern hints that a reversal could be imminent in the near term.

LTC/USD 4-hour chart

Litecoin price sustains the uptrend in an ascending channel in spite of the up and down movements.

If the ongoing slump bounces off the channel support, LTC/USD could resume the uptrend above $75.

LTC/USD 1-hour chart

Litecoin is trading between the 50 SMA resistance and the 200 SMA support.

The main resistance at $75 must come down for Litecoin bulls to focus on higher levels towards $100.

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 73.1727
Today Daily Change -1.0738
Today Daily Change % -1.45
Today daily open 74.2465
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 63.0696
Daily SMA50 52.7957
Daily SMA100 52.028
Daily SMA200 61.5963
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 75.4068
Previous Daily Low 72.7638
Previous Weekly High 75.4068
Previous Weekly Low 66.6241
Previous Monthly High 70.0854
Previous Monthly Low 38.7677
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 74.3972
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 73.7734
Daily Pivot Point S1 72.8712
Daily Pivot Point S2 71.496
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.2282
Daily Pivot Point R1 75.5143
Daily Pivot Point R2 76.7821
Daily Pivot Point R3 78.1574

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

