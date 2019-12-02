Litecoin (LTC) Price Analysis: LTC/USD bears set eyes on $45.00

- LTC/USD has dropped below SMA50 4-hour amid strong bearish sentiments.
- The initial support is located on the approach to psychological $45.00.
Litecoin (LTC), the sixth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.9 billion, has recovered from the Asian low of $45.25and recovered to $45.90 by the time of writing. The coin has lost 1.7% on a day-to-day basis and 3.6% since the beginning of Monday. While the coin managed to recover from the intraday low, the upside momentum has yet to gain traction.
Litecoin's technical picture
From the intraday perspective, we will need to see a sustainable recovery above SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) 4-hour on approach to $47.00 to mitigate the immediate bearish pressure and allow for an extended upside move. The next resistance is created by $49.50 ( the upper line of 4-hour Bollinger Band) and psychological $50.00 above this handle for the upside to gain traction.
On the downside, a sharp decline towards the intraday low of $45.25 will signal that the bearish trend is resumed and bring November 25 low of $42.35 back into focus. This area is likely to slow down the sell-off; however, once it is cleared, a psychological $40.00 will come into focus.
LTC/USD, 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD bears push the price below 61.8% Fibo
After an erratic recovery during the previous week, Bitcoin (BTC) smithed back into a selling mode, The coin topped at $7,868 and has been in retreat ever since.
Litecoin (LTC) Price Analysis: LTC/USD bears set eyes on $45.00
Litecoin (LTC), the sixth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.9 billion, has recovered from the Asian low of $45.25and recovered to $45.90 by the time of writing.
EOS Price Analysis: EOS/USD quickly gravitates towards $2.6
The crypto market is still bearish on Monday despite the weekend being lethargic. EOS, alongside other major cryptocurrencies pressed down against key support levels all weekend-long.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD sends bearish signals as bulls surrender $150.00
ETH/USD dropped to $147.14 during early Asian hours before recovering to $148.60 by press time. The second-largest digital asset, with the current market value of $16.1 billion.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Black Friday injects some volatility into the market
Whether the market has reached the bottom, or more sell-off is in store, the time and the illiquid holiday markets will tell.