- LTC/USD has broken above the resistance of $59.00.
- The bullish momentum may be limited by psychological $60.00.
Litecoin (LTC), the sixth-largest digital asset, has been one of the best-performing digital assets out of top-10. LTC/USD bottomed at $57.62 and jumped to $59.60 in a matter of an hour. At the time of writing, the coin is changing hands at $59.24, with over 1.5% gains on a day-to-day basis.
Litecoin's technical picture
From the intraday, perspective strong support is now created by a combination of SMA100 (Simple Moving Average) and the upper line of 1-hour Bollinger Band at $59.00. Once it is broken, thee sell-off may be extended towards the next psychological barrier of $58.00, strengthened by SMA 100 and the middle line of the Bollinger Band on a 1-hour chart.
On the upside, we will need to see a sustainable move above the intraday high of $59.60 for the upside to gain traction. Once it is cleared, psychological $60.00 will come into view, followed by SMA200 1-hour eat $60.50. The longer-term barrier is created by a confluence of SMA100 and the upper line of the Bollinger Band daily at $64.20.
LTC/USD, 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
