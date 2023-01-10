- DeFi tokens in the Liquid Staking ecosystem like Lido Finance (LDO) and Rocket Pool (RPL) yielded 95% and 30% for holders over the past two weeks.
- Other categories in DeFi with opportunities for crypto traders: zk-EVMs, decentralized DeFi options, stablecoins, real yield and AI tokens.
- Experts believe that the bear market is conducive for protocols with actual demand and revenue in the DeFi ecosystem.
Liquid Staking Derivatives allow investors to generate returns on their staked assets while using them as a collateral in popular DeFi protocols. One of the key concerns among traders is that Liquid Staking Derivatives resemble a security and therefore potentially subject to regulatory scrutiny.
Experts have identified several categories in the DeFi ecosystem that could witness a similar explosive breakout as Lido Finance (LDO) and Rocket Pool (RPL) both of which have seen double digit percentage gains over the last fortnight.
Also read: Ethereum Shanghai Upgrade: Guide to the ETH hard fork, unstaking and liquid staking projects
DeFi categories with potential for an explosive bull run
While Liquid Staking Derivatives protocols Lido Finance (LDO) and Rocket Pool (RPL) exploded with 95% and 30% gains over the past two weeks. In crypto lingo, market participants are experiencing the Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO), as LDO and RPL tokens shoot for the moon.
Thor Hartvigsen, crypto analyst and trader argues that there are several parallel DeFi narratives with similar bullish potential in 2023. The expert shared five trends for traders:
- zk-EVMs, a virtual machine that executes smart contracts in a way that is compatible with zero-knowledge-proof computation, and rollups. Total Value Locked (TVL) and user dominance on Arbitrum and Optimism have increased, when compared to layer-1 altcoins. zk-EVM is a DeFi protocol that utilizes zero-knowledge proofs and has scaling potential.
Arbitrum and Optimism
The expert asks traders to keep their eyes peeled for the release of the zkSync token, for bullish potential.
- Decentralized options in DeFi-OpFi is the second category that has led the wave of decentralized perpetual trading in 2022. Native tokens in this category, like GMX, which yielded nearly 20% gains over the past year.
- Hartvigsen believes protocols that launch stablecoins have bullish potential in 2023. The Frax Protocol introduced the concept of a stablecoin partially backed by collateral and partially stabilized algorithmically. Frax Share (FXS), one of the tokens of the Frax Finance ecosystem, is one of the DeFi tokens to watch in 2023. The Aave ecosystem’s AAVE yielded 15% gains over the past week.
- Real Yield tokens like GMX, a utility and governance token, are likely to witness higher adoption in 2023, fueling a bullish narrative among traders.
- Experts believe AI tokens could witness a bull run similar to the metaverse tokens in 2021.The technology is set to ease the accessibility of crypto and assets like GRT, OCEAN and FET rank in the top DeFi cryptocurrencies with bullish potential.
Top AI tokens
As liquid staking tokens continue gaining acceptance closer to the Shanghai hard fork and ETH token unlock, the above mentioned DeFi categories could yield returns for market participants.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP price fated to consolidate as investors ditch Ripple for volatile altcoins
XRP price has been stagnating in the same region for quite some time and shows no signs of breaking out. This development is likely to continue while other altcoins have more than doubled in price in the last 10 days.
Here’s what Bitcoin price needs to break out of the bear market in 2023
Bitcoin, the largest asset by market capitalization, is currently exchanging hands below the average price investors originally paid for it, a key market watermark known as the ‘Realized Price’ level.
Binance holds 91.57 trillion Shiba Inu tokens, ranks SHIB as one of the most watched cryptos of the year
Binance holds a staggering 91.57 trillion Shiba Inu tokens worth $797.57 million in four of its exchange wallets according to Etherscan.io data.
Three reasons why all eyes are on the Cardano price this week
Cardano price has pulled off a surprising rally, outperforming nearly all other cryptocurrencies in the space. The digital token now eyes the 2022 liquidity levels and could yield substantial gains if successful.
Bitcoin: Why $20,000 BTC is programmed
Bitcoin (BTC) price is traversing a channel that is sloping to the upside. Despite the consolidation, BTC is slowly climbing higher like clockwork. The recent Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting on December 15 caused BTC to spike beyond the confines of the channel, but things are back to normal.