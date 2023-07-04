LBank Labs raises $10 million to support innovative and quality-oriented Meme projects

Share:

LBank Labs has indicated plans to support promising meme projects as part of its vision to give back to society while promoting industry growth.

The firm has established up to $10 Million in special funding to support the course alongside a $10K giveaway for the winner.

Funding allocation will hinge on project quality and influence, with the fund being shared directly with eligible project teams.

LBank Labs has Crypto Twitter elated, particularly the cohort passionate about developing meme coins and the sensations enthusiasts. The excitement comes after the firm revealed plans to support meme projects on the condition that they hold promise to redefine the market and that their potential for significant market growth is without reproach.

#PressRelease: Exciting news! @LBankLabs, the venture capital arm of @LBank_Exchange, has launched a $10M MEME Special Fund to nurture high-quality early-stage innovative projects in the #MEME industry. Find out more and apply here: https://t.co/Cy9eauCKK5 #blockchain #funding — DeFI Alliance DAO (@DeFiAlliance_) July 4, 2023

Also Read: Bitcoin price could display a fresh increase as Jim Cramer warns against investing in BTC

LBank sees meme coins as the next wave of the industry's revolution

LBank Exchange’s venture capital arm, LBank Labs, is running a $10,000,000 Meme Special Fund competition for the best meme coin projects, with a $10,000 giveaway for the winner.

Round 2 of #MemeKingLBank is LIVE!



Stand a chance to WIN $10,000 $USDT



How to enter:

1⃣ Retweet this & follow us @LBank_Exchange

2⃣ Comment #MemeKingLBank + your coin's ticker (e.g. #PEPE)

3️⃣Fill in:https://t.co/GBgcPPlFhM



Unleash your fandom & may the best coin win! pic.twitter.com/P6UAejz18C — LBank.com (@LBank_Exchange) July 4, 2023

With only two days left for the applicants’ projects to proceed to the semi-finals, the firm has set clear guidelines for the winning criteria.

2 days left to vote for your project to go to Semi Final of #MemeKingLBank@hpos10iETH@RaptorJesusETH — LBank.com (@LBank_Exchange) July 4, 2023

With a forewarning that the winning criteria will border on true innovation, a strong orientation to quality, and the obvious merit that the project is still in its infancy. These regulations are intended to even the playground for all applicants who can sign up through this link.

The two parameters serve as vehicles for the firm’s commitment to achieving a global meme project landscape, with this initiative expected to propel more innovation and expansion for the industry. The winning team will receive the funds directly.

The gesture and subsequent announcement underscore the platform’s commitment to promoting development and innovation within the crypto realm. Specifically, LBank Labs holds that “establishing and operating the MEME Special Fund will further stimulate MEME innovation on a global scale.” In turn, this would bring more vitality and opportunities for industry development.

Not a one-time event

Notably, the initiative is part of LBank’s way of giving back to the community while at the same time inspiring industry growth. As such, it will not be a one-time event. Based on the announcement, a leaderboard showing the list of names against respective scores will run, keeping community members abreast of which projects are promising to win the title in the competition.

While the project is set for completion within the next twelve months, the first list of donation recipients will be released early in the month.

Interested applicants should fill out this form and follow the seamless process. More information will be posted on the platform’s official website soon.

Meanwhile, the company boasts over $100 million in assets under its management, which is geared toward supporting startups and Web3 funds. As of Q2 of 2023, LBank Labs had invested at least 12 Web 3.0 funds. This is besides its now-revealed intentions to grow its investment across startups and funds within the meme coin scope.

As its investment portfolio continues to grow, LBank Labs is committed to leveraging the power of technology to deliver a more open and transparent world where every market player enjoys fair opportunities. Hence the MemeKingLBank competition.

Meanwhile, community members root for Pepe coin to win the competition, based on comments following the announcement.

Nevertheless, it remains to be determined whether PEPE qualifies for the selection criteria because while it passes the quality and promise checks, much remains to be said about infancy.