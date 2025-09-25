- Jiuzi Holdings announced that it will raise $1 billion to establish a crypto treasury focused on Bitcoin, Ethereum, and BNB.
- The company stated that it will not self-custody its acquired crypto holdings.
- Jiuzi hinted at the possibility of expanding its treasury to include other crypto assets, subject to board approval.
China-based Jiuzi Holdings (JZXN) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a crypto investment policy, which will enable the company to purchase up to $1 billion in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and BNB.
Jiuzi plans to establish crypto treasury holding Bitcoin, Ethereum and BNB
Nasdaq-listed Jiuzi Holdings stated on Wednesday that it will establish a digital asset treasury focused on holding Bitcoin, Ethereum and BNB, following approval of a crypto investment policy by its Board of Directors.
The company plans to use up to $1 billion of its cash reserves to buy and hold these assets.
The move follows Jiuzi's appointment of crypto expert Dr. Doug Buerger as its Chief Operating Officer (COO).
"We are not engaging in short-term trading or speculation; rather, we view crypto assets as long-term stores of value to hedge against macroeconomic uncertainties," said Buerger.
The company noted that it formed a Crypto Asset Risk Committee to monitor the execution of its strategy and deliver regular updates to the Board.
Jiuzi further hinted at the possibility of adding other crypto assets to the reserve in the future, subject to review and approval from the Risk Committee. It also added that it will not self-custody any of the acquired crypto assets in its reserve.
"Adopting the Crypto Asset Investment Policy represents a proactive step in our treasury management to safeguard and enhance long-term shareholder value," said Jiuzi CEO Tao Li.
The company joins several publicly traded firms that are rapidly adopting a cryptocurrency reserve. It is also one of the few companies seeking to diversify its crypto portfolio by holding more than one digital asset.
Notably, institutional demand for Ethereum and BNB treasuries has grown over the past few months, contributing to a general rally in altcoins.
Jiuzi shares declined 32% at the market close on Wednesday, despite rallying over 50% earlier in the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Solana treasury firm DeFi Dev Corp raises stock buyback to $100 million
Nasdaq-listed DeFi Development Corp (DFDV) is increasing its stock repurchase program from $1 million to $100 million, following board approval on Wednesday.
BNB holds steady above $1,000 as Franklin Templeton plans Benji platform expansion to BNB Chain
BNB is holding steady above $1,000 on Wednesday as Franklin Templeton announced it will expand its Benji tokenization platform to the BNB Chain.
XRP price poised for $3 breakout as Ripple expands RLUSD institutional adoption
Ripple (XRP) rises above $2.88 on Wednesday, reflecting a bullish wave across the wider cryptocurrency market, which has seen Bitcoin (BTC) also climb above the $113,000 level.
Hyperliquid Price Forecast: HYPE poised for $50 breakout as USDH stablecoin launches
Hyperliquid (HYPE) is staging a recovery, following five consecutive days of declines, which have been mirrored across the cryptocurrency market since late last week.
Bitcoin: BTC steadies above $116,000 as FOMC dovish stance boosts risk-on sentiment
Bitcoin shows strength, continuing its three consecutive weeks of recovery and holding steady above $116,000 on Friday. The recovery extends following the dovish Federal Reserve stance.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.