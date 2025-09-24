- DeFi Development Corp announced an upsizing of its stock repurchase program to $100 million.
- The company initially stated that it would buy back $1 million of its common shares from the open market.
- SOL traded slightly lower on Wednesday following the announcement.
Nasdaq-listed DeFi Development Corp (DFDV) is increasing its stock repurchase program from $1 million to $100 million, following board approval on Wednesday.
DeFi Development Corp upsizes repurchase program
Solana treasury firm DeFi Dev Corp is expanding its stock repurchase program to $100 million from an initial $1 million, following board approval, according to a statement on Wednesday.
The company claims that it will repurchase shares of its common stock on the open market from time to time, in accordance with Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. It added that management will be required to update the Board after an initial $10 million repurchase before continuing the program.
It added that the repurchases can also be made at any time the management deems fit, depending on market conditions and regulatory requirements.
DeFi Dev Corp, which became a Solana treasury in April, currently holds the third-largest reserve behind Forward Industries and Sharps Technology. The company has amassed 2.096 million SOL since its transition, currently worth $444 million, including validator staking rewards, according to data from Strategic SOL Reserve.
With share repurchases, DeFi Dev Corp could be seeking to boost its share price, thereby improving earnings per share and lowering the number of outstanding shares.
DeFi Dev Corp closed with a 1.5% gain at the end of the trading day on Wednesday.
Other public crypto treasuries have also been buying back shares, including SharpLink Gaming, which is one of the largest holders of Ethereum (ETH). SharpLink said that it will use its share repurchase program only when the value of its crypto holdings exceeds the company's market capitalization.
SOL is changing hands at $212 on Wednesday, down nearly 2% on the day. The fourth-largest altcoin has stretched its weekly loss to over 9% as the broader crypto market remains subdued.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Aster Price Forecast: ASTER skyrockets as whales, DeFi TVL fuel rally
Aster extends its rally trading above $2.34 at the time of writing on Wednesday. The newly launched native perpetual Decentralized Exchange (DEX) token is up 18% on the day, reflecting growing demand, especially from whales.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP pare losses as whale selling continues
Bitcoin holds above the $112,500 level, but recovery remains subdued as whales reduce exposure. Ethereum struggles to hold above $4,100 as risk-off sentiment manifests in ETF outflows.
Bitcoin stabilizes around $112,600 as Fed caution, geopolitical risks weigh on sentiment
Bitcoin stabilizes around $112,600 on Wednesday after correcting nearly 3% so far this week. The Fed’s cautious stance and rising geopolitical conflicts could trigger a risk-off sentiment in the market.
Mantle Price Forecast: MNT holds steady uptrend amid Bybit integrations
Mantle price advances higher for the third straight day, trading above $1.80 at press time on Wednesday. The announcement of the VIP holder program and trading fees discount over Bybit on Tuesday boosted the interest in MNT derivatives.
Bitcoin: BTC steadies above $116,000 as FOMC dovish stance boosts risk-on sentiment
Bitcoin shows strength, continuing its three consecutive weeks of recovery and holding steady above $116,000 on Friday. The recovery extends following the dovish Federal Reserve stance.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.