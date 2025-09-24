Franklin Templeton is planning to expand its tokenization platform to the BNB Chain.

The move follows Franklin Templeton's partnership with Binance to explore tokenization across wider markets.

BNB held steady above $1,000 following the announcement.

Franklin Templeton plans to bring tokenization platform to BNB Chain

Asset manager Franklin Templeton announced in a statement shared with FXStreet on Wednesday that it is expanding its Benji Technology Platform to the BNB Chain, aiming to widen public access to tokenized products.

"Our goal is to meet more investors where they're active, while continuing to push the boundaries of what tokenization can deliver with security and compliance at the forefront," said Roger Bayston, head of digital assets at Franklin Templeton.

The Benji Technology Platform is Franklin Templeton's tokenization infrastructure, which the firm leverages to bring traditional assets on-chain. It allows shares of traditional funds to be issued as digital tokens on public blockchains.

The platform was used to launch the Franklin OnChain US Government Money Fund (FOBXX) in 2021, which was the first US-registered money market fund issued natively on a blockchain.

The move follows Franklin Templeton's partnership with Binance, which aims to explore the development of tokenized products for broader markets.

Sarah Song, Head of Business Development at BNB Chain, said Franklin's decision to expand the Benji Technology Platform to BNB Chain highlights the network's ability to support regulated, large-scale tokenized assets.

The tokenization trend has garnered increased attention in 2025, with top financial institutions exploring blockchain solutions for faster settlement, enhanced accessibility, and improved transparency.

Crypto firms, including Kraken and Robinhood, have begun trading tokenized versions of US stocks, offering investors access across various countries.

Nasdaq is also seeking approval from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to allow tokenized versions of listed stocks and ETFs to trade alongside their traditional counterparts.

BNB is changing hands at $1,016 on Wednesday after bouncing off an ascending trendline extending from July 28. The trendline is strengthened by the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), which is just below it.

BNB/USDT daily chart

Further down, BNB could hold the support near $920 if it falls below the ascending trendline. On the upside, BNB must overcome its all-time high resistance at $1,083 to initiate another uptrend.