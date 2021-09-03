The fund could reach several hundred million dollars and include bitcoin, ether and other cryptocurrencies.
Japanese financial services group, SBI Holdings, intends to launch a cryptocurrency fund before the end of November, according to a Bloomberg article.
-
Bloomberg cited Tomoya Asakura, president of SBI affiliate Morningstar Japan K.K., who said that the fund could total several hundred million dollars in bitcoin, ether, XRP, bitcoin cash, litecoin and other cryptocurrencies.
-
The fund could require an approximately $9,00 to $27,000 minimum investment and target investors who understand cryptocurrency’s volatility and other risks.
-
“I want people to hold it together with other assets and experience firsthand how useful it can be for diversifying portfolios,” Asakura told Bloomberg, adding that if the fund succeeded, the company would “move quickly” to launch a second one.
-
SBI needed four years to reach this point, largely because of Japan’s tightening restrictions over cryptocurrency investing.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano price primed for ultimate upswing to $3.40 before profit-taking
Cardano was in a perfect triangle aiming upwards. Buyers jumped the gun and tried to break the base earlier with regained sentiment in the markets. It will be vital that price action closes above $3.04 on the daily chart.
Shiba Inu price shows signs of bull trap at $0.0000076
Sellers got caught in a bear trap with the break to the downside on August 26. Price action is back above the 55-day moving average. Limited upside could now turn the tables on buyers and put them in a bull trap.
Institutional accumulation at all-time highs suggests Bitcoin rally to $60,000
As Bitcoin has broken above the $50K psychological barrier, buyers exercise optimism for significant gains at the end of the year. Analysts project BTC to hit an all-time high above $180,000 in the current bull market.
BNB bulls target $700, anticipating Binance Coin will break this resistance level
Binance Coin in a sideways pattern for over a week. Buyers look ready to attack the upper band of the range trade. A pop higher could mean a jump of 34% in the coming month.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.