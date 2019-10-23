A look at the drop in Bitcoin last night. The 50% reversal & drop points towards rally being corrective and a bear flag is forming. Theta made a lovely move.. Nictrades shows you how she uses technical analysis to read the markets and what to look for in the next 24 hours. Please subscribe and turn on notifications to receive regular cryptocurrency updates.
The opinions expressed here reflect the views of the author. This is not trading advice, always do your own due diligence prior to making an investment decision.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin market update: BCH/USD sellers catalyze the breakdown under $220
The crypto market is bleeding across the board. Major cryptos like Bitcoin and Ethereum fall overnight while Bitcoin Cash engaged the reverse gear during Wednesday’s European session. From an opening price of $226.97, BCH ascended to an intraday high of $227.76.
IOTA price analysis: IOT/USD loses ground, moves within the recent channel
IOTA, the 17th largest digital asset with the current market value of $745 million, has been moving in a tight range recently. The coin has lost 1.8% of its value on a day-to-day basis amid global sell-off on the cryptocurrency market.
Ethereum price prediction: ETH/USD collapses below $170.00 – Confluence Detector
ETH/USD surrounded $170.00 support amid massive sell-off on the global cryptocurrency market. ETH, the second digital coin has lost over 4% of its value in recent 24 hours to trade at $167.00 by press time.
Facebook’s Libra could be regulated by the SEC: The US Congress draft bill reveals
Facebook is yet to find a regulatory breakthrough for its proposed digital project, Libra. However, if the United States Congress goes ahead with the proposal to draft a bill describing stablecoins, Libra could quickly fall under the wings of the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Nothing to crow about
Bitcoin (BTC) attempted a recovery above $8,400 and resumed the decline into the end of the week.