IOTA technical analysis: Sell the bounce, as bears still eye 0.2550/25 support area

- Sellers retain control, as the recovery lacks momentum.
- Coin awaits catalysts for fresh near-term trading impetus.
IOTA (IOT/USD), the 17th largest cryptocurrency, is the main laggard amongst the top 20 widely traded cryptocurrencies, having lost nearly 7% over the last 24 hours. Despite the sharp declines, the coin risks further downside in the near-term amid bearish technical setups on different time frames, and therefore, any rebound is likely to be sold-off at higher levels. At the time of writing, IOT/USD trades near 0.2850 region, with the current market capitalization of $792 million and an average trading volume of $86 million.
IOT/USD, 1-hour chart
- The coin remains bearish after ascending triangle breakdown on hourly sticks.
- Risks falling further to 1.2525/00 levels (pattern target) on a breach of the upward sloping 200-hourly Simple Moving Average (HMA) at 1.2708.
- Hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) turns north from the oversold territory, suggesting a likely bounce.
- Any rebound is likely to run into key resistances stacked up in the 0.2920/30 area, where 21 and 100-HMA converge.
- If the bulls manage to regain the last, the next supply zone will be seen at 0.2970/90 levels.
IOT/USD Daily chart
- The symmetrical triangle bullish breakout on daily sticks appears to lack follow-through.
- Sellers continue to lurk near 0.3110 region, where the bearish 100- Daily Simple Moving Averages (DMA) lies.
- Daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) is seen piercing the 50 level from above, pointing to more losses ahead.
- Therefore, the descending trendline resistance-turned-support near 0.2600 remains on sellers’ radar.
- A failure to resist the last, the next support around 0.2560 (confluence of 21 and 50-DMA) will be tested.
IOT/USD Levels to watch
IOT/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.28554
|Today Daily Change
|-0.00716
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.44
|Today daily open
|0.29295
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.2558
|Daily SMA50
|0.25745
|Daily SMA100
|0.31136
|Daily SMA200
|0.32857
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.3154
|Previous Daily Low
|0.29062
|Previous Weekly High
|0.31587
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.24341
|Previous Monthly High
|0.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.22
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.30009
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.30593
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.28391
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.27488
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.25913
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.30869
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.32444
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.33347
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
