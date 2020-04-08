- Researchers at Aqua Security have detected a campaign that targets thousands of Docker servers with a BTC miner.
- The scope and ambition of the campaign reveal that the attackers have been using significant infrastructure and resources.
Cybersecurity researchers at Aqua Security have identified a campaign that targets thousands of Docker servers daily with a Bitcoin (BTC) miner. In a recent report published by them, the firm issued a warning regarding the attack, which has “been going on for months, with thousands of attempts taking place nearly on a daily basis.”
The warning reads:
These are the highest numbers we’ve seen in some time, far exceeding what we have witnessed to date.
The scope and ambition reveal that the fraudulent Bitcoin mining campaign is not just “an improvised endeavor” as the people behind it must be relying on major infrastructure and resources.
Aqua Security has spotted the malware as a Golang-based Linux agent, known as Kinsing. The malware propagates by exploiting misconfigurations in Docker API ports. It runs an Ubuntu container, which downloads Kinsing and then tries to spread the malware to further hosts and containers. According to the researchers, the campaign’s goal is to deploy a crypto miner on the compromised host. This was planned to achieve by first exploiting the open port and then carrying through with a series of evasion tactics.
The team at Aqua Security has been able to provide valuable, detailed insight into the aspects of the malware campaign. They claim it to be a “growing threat to cloud-native environments.” The researchers noted that the attackers have been stepping up their game to carry out sophisticated and ambitious attacks. To fight this, enterprise security teams need to build a robust strategy to mitigate new risks.
Aqua recommends security teams to locate all cloud resources and classify them in a logical structure, review their authorization and authentication policies, and adjust basic security policies based on the principle of “least privilege.” Teams are also advised to investigate logs to identify user actions that register as anomalies and implement cloud security tools to strengthen their strategy.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
