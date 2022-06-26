- Ethereum price has rallied 35% in just a few days.
- Ethereum price has printed two impulse waves subtly confined within a parallel channel.
- Invalidation of the bullish thesis is a breach below the June 18 swing low at $877.80 with contingencies. (read below)
Ethereum price could become a very favorable digital asset for day traders in the coming days. Still, the final confirmation for more upside potential has not yet occurred.
Ethereum price could get explosive
Ethereum price shows bullish signals forecasting a recovery rally towards $2,500 for the summer. The bulls have been rallying all weekend as the smart contract token has risen 35% since the unexpected sell-off that occurred on June 18. The Ethereum price is now believed to have hurdled 80% of stage 1 of the summertime bull-run everyone is hoping for.
Ethereum price currently trades at $1,223 as the bulls have produced two impulsive waves confined within a parallel channel. If the bull market is genuine, an additional spike above the trend channel's upper bounds could create the final wave with targets between $1,400 and $1,750. When the rally loses momentum, a three-wave pullback will occur, re-routing towards targets between $1,400 and $1,200.
ETH/USDT Perpetual Contract 2-Hour Chart
Invalidation of the bullish idea is a breach below $877.80 with one caveat. Investors must allow the current rally to finish and witness a three-wave pullback before placing an entry. If the technicals unfold in this manner, investors will have plenty of opportunities to join the uptrend move targeting $2,000 and possibly $2,500, resulting in a 100% increase from the current Ethereum price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Why LUNA traders do not have to be in the market all the time
Terra (LUNA) price action has slipped below a critical level outlined a few days ago. As price action moves start to get smaller, a big move is set to happen, but it is very cloudy to see where that move will be going.
SEC vs. Ripple case, two key decisions awaited by XRP holders
XRP holders are awaiting key decisions in the SEC vs. Ripple case. Experts believe judge Sarah Netburn could rule on the two key decisions in the lawsuit against payment giant Ripple.
MATIC price explodes as Polygon achieves Carbon neutrality
MATIC’s purchase of carbon credits through KlimaDAO partnership represented 104,794 tonnes of greenhouse gasses, equivalent to the Ethereum scaling solution’s debt since 2019. Carbon neutrality has fueled a bullish sentiment among traders and
Things have suddenly changed for the Shiba Inu price, is the bottom in?
Shiba Inu price may have bottomed but this can only be confirmed if the current rally persists. Traders should be aware of several factors. Shiba Inu price has suddenly changed as the bulls have printed a significantly large bullish engulfing candle on the daily chart.
Bitcoin: Everything you need to know about BTC 200-week MA
Bitcoin price has gone through turbulent times over the last few months. From reaching a new all-time high to hitting yearly lows and revisiting levels since 2020, the crypto markets have been extremely volatile.