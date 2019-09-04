Acute Angle is an Android phone that has been created for the cryptocurrency trader.

The phone features a wallet app as well as an optional plug-in-cold wallet.

Huobi exchange is expanding its business to cater to an emerging need for blockchain-based phones. In its sixth Huobi Prime launch, “Huobi Global will launch NODE.” NODE is a native token executing on both the “Whole Network and its innovative Acute Angle blockchain phone.” Interestingly, the users on Huobi will have the ability to purchase the phone using Huobi Token (HT).

“We think blockchain phones are a promising area for future blockchain industry development,” said Livio Weng, CEO of Huobi Global. “As the industry develops and as innovations like 5G become increasingly integrated into our telecommunications systems, we believe more and more crypto communities will want to trade and transact from mobile devices. Given this, the need for devices optimized for blockchain seems clear. This move is our first step to meet those user’s needs.”

Acute Angle is an Android phone that has been created for the cryptocurrency trader. The phone has numerous features including market alerts for certain market conditions. The Acute Angle phone also features a wallet app as well as an optional plug-in-cold wallet. The phone is expected to launch in South East Asia by the end of Q4 of 2019. There are plans to launch the phone in both Europe and the United States.

