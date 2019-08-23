Some more good news just days after Huobi DM added Bitcoin SV (BSV) contracts, the company has confirmed that they have added instant settlement for Bitcoin (BTC) contracts.

Huobi DM is a centralized cryptocurrency exchange located in Seychelles. They currently have a 24-hour trading volume of $2.7 Billion from 8 coins and 24 trading pairs. BTC/USD is the most active coin and it comes as no surprise that instant settlements are added to this trading pair. The firm promises more instant settlement contract in the near future.

CEO Weng from Huobi commented saying:

“Huobi DM's phenomenal growth proves that not only it is a great product but that the time for products like ours has come. The digital asset space is becoming increasingly mature and sophisticated and it's possible to do things now that we're only a fantasy a few short years ago. Users are increasingly demanding tools to respond and engage with this new reality.”

This comes as welcome news for the crypto industry as a spate of new exchange announcements have been coming thick and fast. Bakkt futures were announced along with the CoinFlex story, where they company secured funding to open another futures exchange.