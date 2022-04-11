- Zilliqa price shows a bullish reaction as it retests the $0.097 to $0.121 demand zone.
- Investors can expect ZIL to catalyze a 50% rally as buying pressure beings to surge.
- A daily candlestick close below the $0.097 level will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Zilliqa price shows a resurgence of bullish momentum as it bounces off a crucial area of support. This downswing comes after a massive ascent and is currently bouncing off a key area where untapped buying pressure is present. Therefore, investors need to be prepared for another uptrend.
Zilliqa price at an inflection point
Zilliqa price climbed the Y-axis from $0.038 to $0.230 by rallying a mind-blowing 503% in roughly two weeks, starting March 14. This impressive upswing began experiencing a slowdown in its momentum on March 31 and faced immense profit-taking the following day, leading to a reversal. As a result, ZIL lost 50% of its value as it retraced lower.
Adding a headwind to the bullish outlook for ZIL was the flash crash in Bitcoin price. Regardless, ZIL crashed and retested the $0.097 to $0.121 demand zone. This area will serve as a major provider of buy-side liquidity or unfilled buy orders.
Hence, the chances of an upswing originating here will be higher. If the general outlook in the market also improves, this move could bootstrap the upswing and propel ZIL to retest the $0.179 hurdle, constituting a 50% ascent.
ZIL/USDT 1-day chart
While things are looking up ZIL, a daily candlestick close below the $0.097 level will invalidate the $0.038 to $0.230 demand zone and hence the bullish thesis. In such a case, Zilliqa price could slide lower and fill the $0.097 to $0.050 fair value gap.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
How long will Bitcoin price delay its rally to $52,000
Bitcoin price has been trading devoid of its volatility for the past three days. This development occurs above a crucial support level, which indicates that a breakout will lead to a bullish move. Bitcoin price crashed nearly 12% since its March 28 swing high.
What are the odds for Dogecoin price to trigger 75% upswing this week
Dogecoin price seems to be favoring the bulls as lost gains this week are in recovery mode. A continuation of this trend is likely to kick-start the exponential run-up for DOGE. A weekly candlestick close below $0.11 will invalidate the bullish thesis for DOGE.
Here's why Cardano price faces an uphill battle to $1.60
Cardano price shows promise of an uptrend to $1.26 but its path is sprinkled with significant hurdles. A decisive daily candlestick close above $1.35 could trigger a move to $1.60. A daily candlestick close below $1 will invalidate the bullish thesis for ADA.
Shiba Inu price holds the line but is an 80% upswing still on the cards
Shiba Inu price action has set up an Adam and Eve pattern that forecasts a 38% upswing. A decisive flip of the $0.0000329 resistance barrier into a support level is the key to kick-starting this run-up to $0.0000454.
Bitcoin: Road to $52,000 is paved
Bitcoin price is at an interesting point in its journey over the past three weeks. After breaching a massive hurdle, BTC continued heading higher but has retraced over the last three days. Despite the recent drawdown, BTC has a high probability of an uptrend.