- Zilliqa price is hit by massive selling pressure and profit-taking after a meteoric rise.
- ZIL extends its losses to three consecutive days.
- The 40% drop from the recent all-time highs could continue even lower.
Zilliqa price action has, understandably, has faced significant profit-taking over the past four days. ZIL is now down roughly 40% from its all-time high but still up nearly 190% from the March 26, 2022 open. Unfortunately for bulls – especially those that bought above $0.13, more pain is likely coming.
Zilliqa price faces its final support before an even deeper retracement occurs
Zilliqa price has found support against the top of the Ichimoku Cloud (Senkou Span B) at $0.14 but could extend lower to $0.13 where the weekly Kijun-Sen and bottom of the Ichimoku Cloud (Senkou Span A) exist.
However, due to how thin the Ichimoku Cloud is, Zilliqa price can have an easy time moving through it. If that occurs, traders should expect a return to the 50% Fibonacci retracement (of the all-time high to the March 21, 2022 low) at $0.097. The weekly oscillators support this outlook.
An interesting occurrence with ZIL’s oscillators is the discrepancy between the Composite Index and the Relative Strength Index. Despite a massive 500% rally since March 7, 2022, the Relative Strength Index only reached as high as 60. Contrary to the RSI’s performance, the Composite Index hit levels not seen since December 2020.
Z
Last week’s candlestick close for Zilliqa price confirmed an Ideal Bullish Ichimoku Breakout – but confirmation and follow-through are necessary. However, given the spectacular rise over the past two weeks, profit-taking could dent any further bullish momentum in the near term.
If bulls want to maintain a clear and strong uptrend, they’ll need to make sure Zilliqa price closes the current weekly candlestick at or above $0.13.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
What to expect from the top gainers, STEPN, BAKE, SKL, and losers, ZEC, APE, PEOPLE
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on a few cryptos. Here, FXStreet’s analysts evaluate where some of the hottest cryptos on the market could go next.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Altcoins pause on account of big crypto
Bitcoin price is bracketing around the yearly open and shows no signs of breaking out. Moreover, a directional bias seems to be absent. Ethereum and Ripple are both facing crucial hurdles, the clearing of which will allow them to move higher.
Should Cardano holders prepare for another upswing or a steep correction
Cardano price shows a slowdown in momentum after a quick run-up from a psychological level. This move faces a massive blockade that could make or break the uptrend for ADA.
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple poised to retrace as bullish interest fades
Ripple (XRP) price is having an issue finding new investors and traders as the rally starts to fade little by little, with this morning slipping back below $0.8390.
Bitcoin: Retesting $50,000 is not a question if but when
Bitcoin price shows affinity to move higher after the recent surge on March 27. The previous downswing helped remove any inefficiencies to the bottom while setting up the stage for another leg-up.