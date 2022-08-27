- Solana price follows the bearish fractal issued at the beginning of the summer.
- SOL price shows a steep decline upon losing support from the 8-day simple moving average
- Invalidation of the beamish thesis is a closing candle above $0.54.
Solan price aligns with a bearish fractal scenario. If the fractal continues to play out, the SOL price could fall as low as $13.
Solana price mirrors the bearish fractal
Solana price is displaying disappointing technicals going in to the final weekend of August; Since the start of the summer, cautionary techniques were implemented to gauge which was truly in control of the centralized smart token's future trend. Specifically, two fractals of SOL's previous price action were utilized to decipher if the Solana price consolidation would resolve a bullish or a bearish trend.
On August 13, the Solana price rallied towards a high at $46.50, which had many in the crypto space believing in the start of a new bull run. Utilizing the fractal wave was essential in qualifying the potential buy signals as an "unnecessary" risk. The bearish fractal kicked in full gear just days later, trapping breakout bulls and plummeting in free-fall fashion.
SOL/USDT Bull vs Bearish Fractal Case Study
Solana currently auctions at $31.50, 33% lower than where prices stood just a week prior. Although the decline is already quite devastating, if the fractal continues to pan out, the SOL price could fall as low as $13. Such a decline would result in an additional 60% decrease from the current market value.
Therefore Solana price is considered a high-risk digital currency until more chart evidence can argue otherwise. Invalidation of the downtrend scenario is a breach and closing candle above $54. If the bulls can hurdle this level, they could kick off the anticipated Solana bull that everyone is hoping for with bullish targets well above $200. Such a move would result in up to a 3x increase from today's market value.
In the following video, our analysts deep dive into the price action of Solana, analyzing key levels of interest in the market - FXStreet Team
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Exploring 2022, the year of BTC fractals
Bitcoin price shows a tight consolidation on a lower time frame – an ascending parallel channel – that repeats the motif of three larger channels that have developed on higher time frames since the start of 2022.
Dogecoin price on the threshold, ready to face off sellers at $0.1000
Dogecoin price is at the tail end of the most recent pullback from $0.0917. The largest meme coin pivots at $0.0686 at the time of writing, but it’s expected to close the distance to $0.1000 with its next move. Anticipation of the release of a Dogecoin-Ethereum bridge may prove a bullish catalyst.
Ethereum price could go either way, the end result will be lower
Ethereum (ETH) price is set to enter a rare moment of silence as liquidity thins towards 16:00 CET, and traders await the comments from Fed chair Jerome Powell at one of the most important central bank events of this year.
Tezos price prediction: A return to $1.20 is unavoidable
Tezos (XTZ) price action is on the cusp of printing some violent swings as Fed chair Powell preparesto make one of his biggest speeches for the year. With investors looking for clues on what to do, the initial reaction will probably be a dovish one with a pop above a big technical hurdle. Only then will there be a substantial paring back of the gains, potentially with a nuclear implosion that will continue for days.
Bitcoin: Exploring 2022, the year of BTC fractals
Bitcoin price shows a tight consolidation on a lower time frame – an ascending parallel channel – that repeats the motif of three larger channels that have developed on higher time frames since the start of 2022.