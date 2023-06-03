Hedera Hashgraph price poised for a 15% rally after a massive rise in social volume

- Hedera is trending after the governing council meeting in the Google headquarters, news of fractionalized tokenization of property on Hashgraph.
- Amid a 129% weekly growth in social volume, Hedera price shows a rising momentum to support the upside.
- HBAR could rise 15% for a chance to confront the $0.057 resistance level, potentially clearing out a critical barrier.
- A decisive daily candlestick close below the $0.049 support level would invalidate the bullish thesis.
Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) price is poised for a rally with indications of a rising momentum. This comes after the governing council meeting in the Google headquarters, a conference centered around staking and the fractionalized property tokenization on the Hashgraph network.
1/2 Quarter - the U.S.’ first fractional equity home funding program & platform - has announced the equity #tokenization of a $740k home, with third-party investors supplying 97% of the purchase capital as alternative financing to mortgage credit using @TOKO_network #OnHedera⤵️ pic.twitter.com/mryqCn6tZL— Hedera (@hedera) June 1, 2023
Also Read: Hedera Hashgraph price sees bulls attempting to pair back losses, head North on 25% upswing
Hedera price needs to add momentum for a rally
Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) price is reading for a rally riding on the back of council members going into executive session to discuss staking, tokenization of property, and the percentage of transaction fees channeled toward staking rewards.
As chatter and hype around the development continue, Hedera price has benefited from the social dominance, causing HBAR to cement the support at $0.049, which could prove instrumental in driving the uptrend. Notably, a lot of uncollected liquidity lies below this level, making the case stronger for the bulls.
An increase in buying pressure above the current price of $0.050 could see Hedera price tag the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.055. A flip of this roadblock into support could pave the way for HBAR to complete a 15% climb and confront the formidable hurdle at $0.057.
In a highly bullish case, Hedera price could conquer resistances due to the 100-and 200-day EMA at $0.058 and $0.063 levels before an attempt to tag the $0.078 resistance level, last tested in early April. This outlook is supported by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which had tipped North, and the Awesome Oscillators (AO) edging toward the positive zone. It points to a growing bullish momentum.
HBAR/USDT 1-Day chart
On-chain metrics: Social volume
Santiment data shows that news of the meeting has provoked a rise in social volume on the Hedera network, adding credence to the upside. This metric indicates the number of HBAR coin mentions on over 1000 social media avenues.
Based on the chart above, HBAR recorded a 669% increase in social mentions across over 1000 social media platforms between May 27 and June 3.
Nevertheless, it is worth mentioning that Hedera price would need a lot more buying power and, therefore, effort from the bulls to scale an uptrend. The altcoin could also benefit from a bullish influence from Bitcoin (BTC).
If buyer momentum wanes, bears could push Hedera price below the $0.049 support level, exposing HBAR to a cliff toward the $0.044 support level or, in the dire case, retest the $0.036 support floor, levels last seen in early January.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin, Ethereum prices struggle after mixed US NFP data
BTC and ETH prices experienced a temporary pullback as crypto market participants reacted to the news of the US NFP data release for May. Similar to the situation in April, the number of Nonfarm Payrolls added far exceeded the market’s expectations.
Solana: A break above $26.30 would spell doom for bears
SOL price has been trading with a bullish bias after an explosive breakout on December 30. However, because of volatility and the gloom in the broader crypto market, SOL has been unable to break above a key hurdle at $26.30, causing the price to trade sideways.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC targets $30,000 as short-term bias turns bullish
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows a clear sign of the bulls’ victory. After failing to trigger a steep correction, bears look now out of context, at least in the short term, allowing buyers to restart a minor uptrend.
China crypto community picks Ethereum, Arbitrum and BNB Chain as top protocols
Ethereum, Arbitrum and BNB Chain protocols are top picks for the Chinese crypto community, data from a report shows, a possible bullish catalyst for tokens related to these protocols as Hong Kong opens the door of crypto to retail investors.
Bitcoin: BTC targets $30,000 as short-term bias turns bullish
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows a clear sign of the bulls’ victory. After failing to trigger a steep correction, bears look now out of context, at least in the short term, allowing buyers to restart a minor uptrend.