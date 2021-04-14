The market keeps setting new peaks as all of the top 10 coins are in the green zone.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) has set a new peak today around $63,200. The growth over the last day is by 3.85%.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) has gotten out of the consolidation period and updated the peak.

From the technical point of view, before going to $70,000, the leading crypto may restest the mirror level at $61,780.

Bitcoin is trading at $62,900 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has followed Bitcoin (BTC) and also set the new peak. The rate of the leading altcoin has attained the $2,250 mark.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

Like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) may retest the recent resistance that now serves as a support around $2,200. However, that would be just a correction and not the start of a bearish trend.

Ethereum is trading at $2,250 at press time.

LTC/USD

Litecoin (LTC) is the biggest gainer today as the rate of the"digital silver" has rocketed by 5.51% over the last 24 hours.

LTC/USD chart by TradingView

Litecoin (LTC) might also reach the level of $262 to continue the ongoing growth. In this case, the retest would be a perfect opportunity to gain more liquidity for a future price rise.

Litecoin is trading at $266.30 at press time.