The market keeps setting new peaks as all of the top 10 coins are in the green zone.
Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD
Bitcoin (BTC) has set a new peak today around $63,200. The growth over the last day is by 3.85%.
BTC/USD chart by TradingView
On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) has gotten out of the consolidation period and updated the peak.
From the technical point of view, before going to $70,000, the leading crypto may restest the mirror level at $61,780.
Bitcoin is trading at $62,900 at press time.
ETH/USD
Ethereum (ETH) has followed Bitcoin (BTC) and also set the new peak. The rate of the leading altcoin has attained the $2,250 mark.
ETH/USD chart by TradingView
Like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) may retest the recent resistance that now serves as a support around $2,200. However, that would be just a correction and not the start of a bearish trend.
Ethereum is trading at $2,250 at press time.
LTC/USD
Litecoin (LTC) is the biggest gainer today as the rate of the"digital silver" has rocketed by 5.51% over the last 24 hours.
LTC/USD chart by TradingView
Litecoin (LTC) might also reach the level of $262 to continue the ongoing growth. In this case, the retest would be a perfect opportunity to gain more liquidity for a future price rise.
Litecoin is trading at $266.30 at press time.
