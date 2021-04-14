The market keeps setting new peaks as all of the top 10 coins are in the green zone.

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) has set a new peak today around $63,200. The growth over the last day is by 3.85%.

On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) has gotten out of the consolidation period and updated the peak.

From the technical point of view, before going to $70,000, the leading crypto may restest the mirror level at $61,780.

Bitcoin is trading at $62,900 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has followed Bitcoin (BTC) and also set the new peak. The rate of the leading altcoin has attained the $2,250 mark.

Like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) may retest the recent resistance that now serves as a support around $2,200. However, that would be just a correction and not the start of a bearish trend.

Ethereum is trading at $2,250 at press time.

LTC/USD

Litecoin (LTC) is the biggest gainer today as the rate of the"digital silver" has rocketed by 5.51% over the last 24 hours.

Litecoin (LTC) might also reach the level of $262 to continue the ongoing growth. In this case, the retest would be a perfect opportunity to gain more liquidity for a future price rise.

Litecoin is trading at $266.30 at press time.

XRP price and market cap surge as Ripple files motion to dismiss SEC lawsuit

XRP price and market cap surge as Ripple files motion to dismiss SEC lawsuit

Ripple executives filed a motion to dismiss the Securities & Exchange Commission’s lawsuit against them. This follows twin victories last week, including the judge denying the SEC’s request to access the execs’ personal financial information.

VeChain Price Prediction: VET rally might correct as multiple time frames flash ‘sell’

VeChain Price Prediction: VET rally might correct as multiple time frames flash ‘sell’

VeChain price has surged nearly 85% in the last two weeks setting a new all-time high at $0.160. The 1-day and the 4-hour time frame both hint at an overextended rally, suggesting a minor pullback. Two demand zones ranging from $0.142 to $0.147.

Dogecoin jumps 20% again as investment company buys $60M worth of DOGE cash

Dogecoin jumps 20% again as investment company buys $60M worth of DOGE cash

Dogecoin price had yet another major breakout thanks to a massive investment from Kronos Advanced Technologies. The digital asset that started as a meme is now gaining traction among investment companies, mostly due to the exposure gained by the world's richest man, Elon Musk.

Ethereum price rises on the frenzied interest in decentralized finance

Ethereum price rises on the frenzied interest in decentralized finance

Ethereum price is up for the third consecutive week and crushed the 161.8% Fibonacci retracement of the 2018 bear market at $2,248 today. The outlook remains bullish for ETH, with the next resistance emerging at $2,500. “Alt-season” puts ETH at the apex of the cryptocurrency market capitalization.

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: SEC commissioner cozies up to BTC ETF, on-chain metrics reset making way for volatile move

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: SEC commissioner cozies up to BTC ETF, on-chain metrics reset making way for volatile move

Bitcoin’s mainstream adoption has soared over the last couple of months, with institutions like Visa, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and others dipping their toes in the BTC markets. Likewise, prices look primed to advance further despite the ongoing consolidation phase.

