Harmony partners with Terra to expand on DeFi initiatives, ONE price climbs 32%

- Harmony and Terra have revealed a full-stack partnership to focus on DeFi initiatives.
- Terra will integrate Harmony on its Shuttle Bridge platform, allowing users to send UST across supported blockchains.
- ONE price has seen a considerable climb since the announcement, painting a bullish outlook.
Harmony announced a new partnership with Terra for a “deep integration” initiative as part of the vision of a “multi-chain future.” ONE and LUNA prices witnessed a jump of 32% and 20%, respectively.
Harmony and Terra to work on initiatives focused on programmable money
Open and fast blockchain network Harmony has shared details of its full-stack partnership with Terra, the algorithmic blockchain protocol for stablecoins. Together, the joined forces will work on new decentralized finance (DeFi) initiatives aimed at programmable money.
According to Stephen Tse, the founder of Harmony, the two blockchains will bridge together to build a “vibrant cross-chain finance ecosystem with UST stablecoin and ONEAnchor fixed-rate lending.”
UST, also known as TerraUSD, is the first decentralized stablecoin that is scalable, yield-bearing and interchain.
Given the scaling issues with the popular decentralized stablecoin Dai, TerraUSD tackles the issue with its structure of minting, where $1 worth of LUNA is burned when minting 1 UST. Currently, TerraUSD is the fifth-largest stablecoin in the market.
Harmony aims to increase the adoption of its architecture, while its bridges can connect with any proof-of-work and proof-of-stake chains, which ensures minimal transaction costs. The platform will be integrated on the Terra Shuttle Bridge.
Harmony price surges on accelerated interest
Harmony price has benefitted from the partnership announcement, adding fuel to bullish momentum, which propelled ONE to record a 32% surge accompanied by heightened trading volume. The asset has sliced through the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and, subsequently, the 50-day SMA.
Now, the 50-day SMA, which coincides with the 23.6% Fibonacci extension level, acts as immediate support for the ONE price. A daily close above this level for Harmony price would not void bigger aspirations for the cryptocurrency, as it targets $0.101 next at the 38.2% Fibonacci extension level.
ONE/USDT daily chart
However, investors should be aware of the impending death cross that could be nearing when the 50-day SMA crosses below the 200-day SMA, which could invalidate the bullish outlook. Should ONE bears take control, Harmony price could see a drop back into consolidation in the demand zone starting at $0.067.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu price slips up but stays above key levels, 40% upswing still on the horizon
Shiba Inu price was on a steady uptrend, retesting crucial supply barriers. However, due to a sudden pullback in Bitcoin price, altcoins have also experienced a minor headwind. Despite this blockade, the bullish scenario for SHIB remains in place.
Harmony partners with Terra to expand on DeFi initiatives, ONE price climbs 32%
Harmony and Terra have revealed a full-stack partnership to focus on DeFi initiatives. Terra will integrate Harmony on its Shuttle Bridge platform, allowing users to send UST across supported blockchains. ONE price has seen a considerable climb since ...
Dogecoin price continues to drop as Ric Edelman calls DOGE ‘scam’ and ‘joke’
Dogecoin price is failing to hold its ground, leading to the breakdown of crucial support levels. Ric Edelman asked investors to ignore DOGE during a recent discussion. If the meme coin fails to produce a decisive 4-hour candlestick close above $0.187 ...
Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC needs to correct to stable grounds before 30% ascent
Litecoin price is in a consolidation stage and does not show a clear directional bias. However, LTC is likely to continue its correction in the short term until it finds a stable support barrier. Investors can expect a potential buying pressure at this point to propel LTC.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.