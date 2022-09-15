Cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum BTC-USD Elliott Wave Technical Analysis TradingLevels. Price Prediction Today.
Bitcoin Headline News:Corrective rally Thursday and then Friday and Monday bearish.
Crypto Market Summary Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis: Wave i of (c) of ii).
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Short Wave i of (i) of iii) or the 50 - 62% retracement Fibonacci price zone.
Compound Protocol-powered Treasury introduces borrowing for institutions
Institutions have an important place in the crypto space as they tend to bring not only high volumes and inflows but also the credibility that crypto lacks, which keeps financial institutions at bay.
Binance Coin Price Forecast: BNB poised for a quick 12% run-up
Binance Coin price created a bullish structure shift in the second week of September, which is currently being tested. A resurgence of buyers coupled with a spike in bullish momentum is required for BNB to see its next leg-up.
Bitcoin long-term holders’ activity increases as BTC falls below $20k following the US CPI report
Bitcoin’s long-term holders are seemingly buying the dips, sticking to accumulating for a while now. Long-term holders’ sudden bullishness usually is an indication of an upcoming recovery sooner than later.
Why the Dogecoin price could print new lows during Autumn
Dogecoin price has witnessed a sharp sell-off, losing 30% of market value since August. The largest candlestick within the 3-day chart is in favor of the bears. The bulls will need to find stable support above the moving averages to challenge the large candlestick high at $0.088,
Bitcoin: Macro bearish trend persists, but a respite for BTC bulls
Bitcoin price has not only swept key swing lows, as noted in last week’s articles, but it has also reached its first recovery level target. While the recovery rally was as quick as it was a surprise, investors can hope for a minor retracement to get on the next leg-up.