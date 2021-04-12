Filecoin price ready for new all-time highs before a decrease in the distribution of tokens

- On April 15, the production of FIL will decrease almost by half.
- The digital asset has also released a preview of a special developer integration with Metamask.
- FIL faces weak resistance ahead of new all-time highs
Since the beginning of March, Filecoin (FIL) price has increased by 560% obtaining a market capitalization of $11.5 billion at the time of writing. The digital asset is ranked 14th and could see further upside action as the production rate is set to decrease.
There will be fewer Filecoins produced from April 15
The rate of production of FIL coins is 648,000 per day. However, after April 15, this number is set to decrease to 365,000, a 43.2% reduction that will cut some of the selling pressure.
The maximum supply of FIL is set at 2 billion and there are only 65.33 million tokens currently in circulation. The massive decrease in production should lead to scarcity if demand remains the same.
Additionally, the team of Filecoin also released a preview of MetaMask and Filecoin Developer platform. This will be a special extension to allow developers to build Web3 sites that use Filecoin.
Although the Filecoin Snap is pre-installed in this build, the final product will install the Snap plugin through the connect flow when a consumer connects to the site that depends on Filecoin. There may be breaking changes between now and the production release, and we’ll do our best to communicate these regularly.
Filecoin price must defend key support level
On the 4-hour chart, Filecoin price is trading at $173 at the time of writing, just above the 50 four-hour SMA support at $170, and the key 100 four-hour SMA at $164.7. This last moving average has served as a robust support level since the beginning of March.
FIL/USD 4-hour chart
A breakdown below this level can quickly drive Filecoin price toward the last low of $146.45 established on April 7. The next support point is located at $120, a local bottom formed on March 27.
FIL/USD 6-hour chart
On the 6-hour chart, Filecoin has formed a symmetrical triangle pattern that can be drawn by connecting the lower highs and higher lows with two trendlines that converge. A breakout above the resistance level of $180 will push Filecoin price to a high of $253 in the long term. There are two in-between price targets at $205 and $238.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Stellar top could be near as funding rates are overextended
XLM price has experienced a massive 60% rally in the past two weeks, cracking the previous all-time high of $0.60 established on February 13. However, Stellar did not get any continuation moves above this point, and it is trading at $0.581 at the time of writing.
VeChain price at risk of a pullback as technicals spell trouble for the bulls
VeChain price is up by 70% in the recent two weeks, hitting a new all-time high of $0.147 on April 10. However, the digital asset seems poised for a correction after such a colossal rally.
XRP comes to a standstill while BTC and ETH are getting started
The cryptocurrency market seems tightly wound, especially the altcoins, whose funding rates show a massive spike of late. Such a condition reveals that the speculators are betting on an upward move in asset prices.
The Graph is on a clear path to 30% upswing
In the past five days, The Graph managed to confirm a 12-hour uptrend and shifted the odds back in favor of the bulls. The digital asset faces low resistance ahead according, to key on-chain metrics.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: SEC commissioner cozies up to BTC ETF, on-chain metrics reset making way for volatile move
Bitcoin’s mainstream adoption has soared over the last couple of months, with institutions like Visa, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and others dipping their toes in the BTC markets. Likewise, prices look primed to advance further despite the ongoing consolidation phase.