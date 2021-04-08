- Filecoin price correction of 43% ends at the topside trend line.
- Bullish hammer candlestick supports at least a temporary rebound.
- Pioneer in decentralized file storage continues to innovate.
Filecoin price topped on April 1 with a bearish shooting star candlestick, marking a high for the rally that began on March 24 from a double-bottom pattern. The resulting correction has struck support at the topside trendline and could be ready to retrace some of the 43% correction.
Filecoin price still not oversold on the Relative Strength Index (RSI)
It has been a bountiful period for FIL with exciting and revolutionary developments, including the integration with Chainlink to facilitate a connection between Filecoin and smart contract enabled blockchains such as Ethereum, as well as the build of Metamask, an enabler for Filecoin developers to build Web3 sites on the blockchain.
FIL is launching a co-mining pilot with Livepeer that enables Filecoin miners “to become Livepeer video miners while continuing to mine on the Filecoin network”, said the company. The pilot will identify the requirements and the best paths for miners interested in co-mining.
To better communicate the FIL progress, there is a meetup on April 13 at 1pm PST for individuals interested in the FIL community. It will be focused entirely on Filecoin implementations and provide an opportunity to meet the individuals behind the tools and leading projects being built on the Filecoin ecosystem.
As FIL enthusiasts and developers are being swept up in the excitement, traders of the digital currency have taken a sizeable hit on their long positions. However, the topside trend line intervention during the decline and the resulting daily hammer candlestick reversal offers an opportunity for traders to retrace some of the losses.
The topside trendline is critical to the bullish short-term outlook. Possible upside targets are the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the April decline at $174.61, followed by the 50% retracement at $186.66. A rally above $193.98 would introduce the potential for a retest of the all-time high at $237.73.
For the ‘glass half full’ traders, it does look like the April decline has unfolded in an A-B-C wave formation, suggesting it is just a correction in a more considerable advance.
FIL/USD 12-hour chart
As mentioned earlier, topside trendline support is essential. However, any break below on a daily closing basis will raise the urgency for traders to prepare for a test of the 78.6% retracement of the rally from the double bottom breakout at $121.57. The level intersects closing with the 50 twelve-hour simple moving average (SMA) at $122.24 and the lows of a pennant pattern in late March.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP price headwinds are quickly being replaced by strong tailwinds
XRP price has catapulted from a loose cup-with-handle base and tested the $1.00 psychological level for the first time in three years. The long-term outlook is bullish if the international settlements token holds vital support.
Ethereum Price Forecast: Buyers aim for $3,000 as more than $52 billion worth of ETH locked away
Ethereum price has been under consolidation for the past week after a run to its new all-time high of $2,151. The digital asset faces weak resistance ahead according to various on-chain metrics while bulls target $3,000.
Swipe Price Forecast: SXP whales target $7 as they remain in accumulation mode
Swipe price has recently established a new all-time high at $5.02 compared to the previous high on August 13, 2020. The digital asset had a massive crash throughout the second half of 2020 and started a recovery run at the beginning of 2021.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: XRP keeps the lead ahead of BTC and ETH
The cryptocurrency market has recovered slightly from a $150 billion dip, gaining back around $80 billion, but the top three cryptocurrencies are not out of danger just yet.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC 2.0 gaining momentum, but price remains below all-time high
Bitcoin price with 440% returns over the last six months, 108% in Q1, and almost 30% this month reflect the evolution of BTC from a speculative asset to a means of payment and a store of value for individual and institutional investors.