- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano and other altcoins in the top 20 are hit by a bloodbath following Powell’s statements on inflation.
- The Federal Reserve Chair argues that restoring price stability through higher interest rates could increase pain for households and businesses.
- Analysts note that crypto buyers stepped in before Powell’s speech, however, there is a spike in uncertainty as Bitcoin, Ethereum prices decline.
In his speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, Jerome Powell announced that the Federal Reserve’s focus is to bring inflation back down to 2%. Price stability is key, and the burden of heavy inflation is likely to fall on households and businesses. In response to Powell’s speech, the crypto market was hit by a bloodbath.
Federal Reserve’s stand on inflation triggers crypto bloodbath
Jerome Powell, the Chairman of the US Federal Reserve, revealed the key focus of the central banking system is to bring inflation down to the 2% goal. Since the overarching focus is on inflation, the Federal Reserve warned households and businesses of pain. In response to Powell’s comments, traders pulled capital out of crypto markets.
Forty two billion dollars were wiped out of crypto market capitalization overnight as market participants prepare to shoulder the heavy burden of inflation. Restoring price stability is a challenge and the Federal Reserve is ready to use the central bank’s tools forcefully to bring demand and supply into a better balance.
Jerome Powell was quoted as saying,
The US economy is clearly slowing from the historically high growth rates of 2021, which reflected the reopening of the economy following the pandemic recession. While the latest economic data have been mixed, in my view, our economy continues to show strong underlying momentum.
Crypto proponents were concerned about Powell’s speech and his commentary on interest rates. US stocks continued their struggle with all four major indices in the red. Bitcoin and Ethereum’s correlation with Nasdaq and S&P 500 remained unchanged, therefore, crypto prices took a downturn.
Bitcoin is testing the 2015 trend line in a bearish move
Justin Bennett, crypto analyst and trader, evaluated the Bitcoin price trend and revealed a bearish outlook. Bennett believes that Bitcoin price is likely to plummet from the $20,680 level as the asset tests its 2015 trend line.
BTC/USD price chart
BigCheds, a pseudonymous crypto analyst, identified a bearish divergence in the Bitcoin price chart. The analyst is bearish on Bitcoin and predicted a decline in the asset, on similar lines as Justin Bennett.
BTC-USD price chart
Analysts at FXStreet hold a contrasting opinion. Analysts believe Bitcoin price could trigger a recovery rally signal soon. For more details like price information and targets for Bitcoin price, check the video below.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
