- Cardano Vasil hard fork is set to go live in a bear market, proponents consider it historically the best timing for ADA.
- Weekly development report from Input Output Global confirmed Marlowe contracts running on the Vasil testnet.
- Bulls attempt gradual takeover of Cardano as the ADA price eyes the crucial 50-day EMA at $0.47.
Cardano holders await the Vasil hard fork, considered a game changer for the Ethereum-killer network. The altcoin’s upgrade could act as a bullish trigger for ADA price, therefore, traders have an opportunity to buy the rumor.
Also read: Alt-season 2022 alert: Binance Coin, PancakeSwap, Theta and XRP positive sentiment explodes
Cardano network inches closer to the Vasil hard fork
Cardano developers fixed issues identified in the recent test and announced that development is on track for the Vasil hard fork. The hard fork is expected to increase throughput on the Cardano blockchain and improve the development of smart contracts and dApps on the network.
Ethereum-killer Cardano is heading towards the Vasil hard fork, an event of similar magnitude as Ethereum’s Merge. Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano, attributed the delay in the Vasil hard fork to the bugs identified in the code and the time taken to thoroughly test the upgrade.
Cardano’s Weekly Development Report
As stake pool operators update their nodes to version 1.35.3, Cardano inches closer to the event. Majority of the leftover development of the Vasil hard fork lies here after stake pool operators finish their update.
Dan Gamberdello, a Cardano analyst and trader, offered his hot take on the Vasil hard fork in a recent tweet. Gamberdello argues that the hard fork is happening in a bear market. This may historically turn out to be the best timing for ADA as projects on the network would have a solid launchpad prepared ahead of the bull market.
The fact that the #Cardano Vasil hard fork is happening in a bear market may historically turn out to be one of the best timing of events in the history of $ADA— Dan Gambardello (@cryptorecruitr) August 25, 2022
Nothing better than having a solid launchpad prepared prior to a bull market.
Cardano’s weekly development report confirmed that Marlowe contracts are running on the Vasil testnet. The Daedalus team released wallet versions for new testing environments, and the team established that 93 projects are already running on the Cardano network, with 1065 applications currently being built in it. The Ethereum-killer’s current Total Value Locked, a metric similar to market capitalization, climbed to $83 million.
Bulls attempt Cardano takeover, ADA prepares for recovery
Analysts at Cryptopolitan are bullish on Cardano. They have evaluated the Cardano price chart and noted that the altcoin is struggling to recover from its decline that started on August 17. Cardano’s sideways movement started on August 20, and the altcoin has remained largely stuck within the $0.43 to $0.46 level. Analysts believe Cardano is ready to breakout past $0.47.
ADA/USD price chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Alt-season 2022 alert: Binance Coin, PancakeSwap, Theta and XRP positive sentiment explodes
Positive sentiment among Binance Coin, PancakeSwap, Theta and XRP holders has increased in light of what could become the new altcoin season. Analysts
Bitcoin traders who did their homework know that BTC price is set for 12%-to-26% drop
Bitcoin (BTC) price is gearing up for a big battlefield into Friday's trading session as a big annual financial markets event and catalyst is set to happen.
Polkadot price prepares for a 10% haircut as top formation matures
Polkadot price shows signs of potential reversal as it starts to retrace after the recent rally. This development could allow bears to make some moves, especially if they are able to undo a portion of the recent gains.
How to be on the winning side of Dogecoin price’s 20% rally?
Dogecoin price shows no signs of an uptrend as it has consolidated after a recent crash. This move is likely to dig a little deeper before buyers come out of the woodwork and potentially trigger another leg-up.
Bitcoin: Distribution cycle reaches its first target, here's what to expect next
A period of controlled selling has kick-started and is currently approaching short-term support levels. A minor relief rally might occur – before the next leg down to inefficiencies and liquidity. The current down move has broken significant levels that could trigger a massive sell-off in the future.