Experts predict Axie Infinity price could rally by 80% as the game rises in popularity

- Sky Mavis, developers of Axie Infinity recently revealed land play that is currently under development.
- Axie Infinity announces seasonal rewards for those who finished the game in the first 1000.
- Analysts have a bullish outlook on Axie Infinity price, despite scheduled reduction in staking rewards.
As capital inflow to play-to-earn games continues to climb, Axie Infinity price has a bullish trend. The token could rally by 80% with the spike in adoption and the plans for 2022.
Axie Infinity prepares for an 80% price rally
Axie Infinity, one of the largest play-to-earn games has witnessed a spike in adoption and popularity. The game’s token AXS noted growth in market capitalization over the twelve months of 2021.
Sky Mavis, the developers of the Axie Infinity ecosystem and game, have revealed their roadmap for 2022. The plans for the play-to-earn gaming ecosystem have fueled a bullish narrative for Axie Infinity.
Axie Infinity land is currently under development and could be launched later in the year.
The average Axie Infinity player earns $400 a month, making it a source of passive income for users based out of third world countries.
Earlier today, the play-to-earn game announced seasonal rewards for game finishers. This could attract new users to the game, implying a spike in the token’s acceptance. Further, the game announced the scheduled reduction of staking rewards from 2,000,000 per month to 1,566,000.
$AXS staking rewards have been reduced from 2,000,000 per month to 1,566,000 per month.— Axie Infinity (@AxieInfinity) January 5, 2022
This is according to the schedule in the whitepaper.
The next reduction of monthly rewards is scheduled for June 2025 https://t.co/nbjuujl6vP
FXStreet analysts have evaluated the Axie Infinity price trend. The analysts have predicted that Axie Infinity could start a bullish trend after reversal. The play-to-earn token has plenty of upside potential according to the analysts.
