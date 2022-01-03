Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Shiba Inu, Uniswap & Axie Infinity – European Wrap 03 January [Video]

Shiba Inu price presents a buying opportunity before SHIB rallies 30%
Shiba Inu price has been on a sideways movement after its recent run-up. Moreover, this consolidation comes after a retracement that puts SHIB in a deep discount mode, ready for a reversal.
Uniswap price to rally 20% as UNI takes another jab at massive resistance barrier
Uniswap price has bounced off a crucial barrier, suggesting an uptrend is likely. This run-up, however, faces a confluence of resistance barriers, revealing that the upside for UNI is capped.
AXS prepares for a 20% lift-off
Axie Infinity price has set up a bullish reversal bottom and shows signs of an emerging uptrend. If the buyers band together, it could trigger an uptrend that will allow AXS to slice through the recent swing high. This run-up will allow the altcoin to collect the buy-stop liquidity resting above the recently erected swing highs.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Uniswap price to rally 20% as UNI takes another jab at massive resistance barrier
Uniswap price could see a 20% run-up to $22.44 if the buyers band together. UNI price has bounced off a crucial barrier, suggesting an uptrend is likely. This run-up faces a confluence of resistance barriers, revealing that the upside for UNI is capped.
Shiba Inu price presents a buying opportunity before SHIB rallies 30%
Shiba Inu price has been on a sideways movement after its recent run-up. This consolidation comes after a retracement that puts SHIB in a deep discount mode, ready for a reversal. SHIB price rose roughly 40%.
Solana price targets $261 next as bullish pattern projects 27% upswing
Solana price is preparing to revisit its all-time high at $261 as a bullish chart pattern suggests SOL is awaiting a 27% ascent. However, the optimistic target will only be on the radar if the Ethereum killer manages to slice above a critical resistance barrier at $203.
Cardano ranks first in development activity, suggesting incoming ADA price breakout
Cardano price could be awaiting a significant breakout this year following an abundance of development activity in 2021. The Ethereum killer ranked first by development activity and active contributors count in the past year.
Bitcoin to enjoy massive tailwinds and surpass $100,000
Bitcoin had one of its less volatile years in 2021, with a 138% variation between the highest and lowest price point. Still, the year saw its fair share of whipsaws as BTC’s price action provided more entry and exit levels for investors to profit.