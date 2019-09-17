This is not the first time that ECB's Coeure expressed his concerns about Libra after he made similar comments yesterday.

This time the central banker said Libra has undoubtedly been a wake-up call for central banks to strengthen their efforts to improve existing payment systems.

He then added a natural step would be for global central banks to join forces and investigate the feasibility of a central bank digital currency.

Yesterday Coeure said that "Stablecoins are largely untested, especially on the scale required to run a global payment system"

It seems that the Libra project has rocked him to the core. These are comments that have been previously made by Bank of England Governor Mark Carney.

Carney seems to be more open to the idea of cryptocurrencies after he said that maybe one could dethrone the US Dollar as the world's reserve currency.