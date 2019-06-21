eToro trading platform jumps onto Facebook’s Libra with a tokenized asset trial

All of eToro’s tokenized assets run on eToken technology and the trial on Libra was to test the protocol’s capability.

The leading social trading platform, eToro has already completed a trial of utilizing tokenized assets on Facebook newly announced Libra protocol. According to a blog post published on June 20, the exchange company managed to launch its eToken on Libra and this was confirmed by a GitHub repository.

The blog post stated:

“By exploring Libra’s capabilities, and using Move IR (the intermediary representative layer of what will eventually be the final programming language), they successfully managed to implement an initial version of eToro tokenized assets on the Libra Network.”

Libra is Facebook’s platform for the creation of a crypto ecosystem. The social media behemoth will launch its own first crypto on the protocol. eToro’s chief blockchain scientist Dr. Omri Ross said:

“We applaud the early initiatives of the Libra team in designing Move IR, and are excited to follow the development in the near future.”

Ross added in a separate statement: