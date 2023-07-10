Share:

ETHUSD is following Bitcoin and it's waking up from projected support in the 4-hour chart after a completed A-B-C corrective decline about we talked in our past analysis here. With an impulsive recovery back above the channel resistance line and 1900 level for the first wave 1, seems like bulls are back, thus we expect more upside after current pullback in wave 2, which can be trading close to a support here at 1800-1850. Our view is unchanged as long as market trades above 1625 invalidaiton level.

