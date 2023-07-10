ETHUSD is following Bitcoin and it's waking up from projected support in the 4-hour chart after a completed A-B-C corrective decline about we talked in our past analysis here. With an impulsive recovery back above the channel resistance line and 1900 level for the first wave 1, seems like bulls are back, thus we expect more upside after current pullback in wave 2, which can be trading close to a support here at 1800-1850. Our view is unchanged as long as market trades above 1625 invalidaiton level.
Get Full Access To Our Premium Elliott Wave Analysis For 14 Days. Click here.
By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
FTM accumulation exceeds selling even as Fantom price fails to breach the multi-month barrier
Fantom price was recovering at a consistent pace until July 7, when the altcoin declined to nearly three-week lows. The change in price action's direction was expected to change the investors' behavior as well, and it did, but unlike expectations.
Grayscale goes after SEC over leveraged ETFs, GBTC discount shrinks to 15-month high
Grayscale has been fighting the SEC just like a few of its other peers in the crypto space. Considered to be the pioneer of Bitcoin investment products with its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), the asset manager has always been vocal over regulations and is now directly taking a shot at the same.
Ripple lawyer calls Gary Gensler a “bad faith regulator” as SEC approves Grayscale's Bitcoin Futures ETF
Ripple lawyer and XRP proponent John E Deaton joins the Crypto Twitter community, which is in awe after the SEC approved Grayscale's leveraged Bitcoin Futures Exchange Traded Fund (ETF), giving the product the go-ahead to commence trading.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: CPI could give BTC direction
Bitcoin price could breach the $30,500 hurdle if it holds above the local low of $29,950. Ethereum price looks ready for another leg higher above $2,000 as ETH gains pace against the USDT. Ripple price shows investors are not trading the intermediate with possible entry and exit points at $0.448 and $0.506, respectively.
Bitcoin: Could BTC revisit $25,000 as ETF-induced hype dissipates?
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows multiple sell signals on the daily chart, hinting at a short-term correction. Although the longer-term outlook remains bullish, the hype generated by multiple US-based companies filing for Bitcoin ETF seems to be waning.