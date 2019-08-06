Ethereum technical analysis: Will ETH/USD re-enter the $240-zone for the first time in more than three weeks?

- ETH/USD fell from $233.55 to $228.25 in the early hours of Tuesday.
- Bears have taken control of the hourly ETH/USD market.
ETH/USD daily chart
The daily ETH/USD chart has found support on the upward trending line. Initial resistance level lies at $234.50. The 20-day simple moving average (SMA 20) and SMA 200 curves are trending below the daily chart, while the SMA 50 is trending above. The Elliot oscillator shows 14-straight bullish sessions.
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
The 4-hour ETH/USD was trending in the red Ichimoku cloud before trending upwards. The price went up to $233.85, where it met resistance, consolidated for a bit, and then dropped down to $228.25. The relative strength index (RSI) indicator was trending in the overbought zone before falling to 60.95.
ETH/USD hourly chart
The market met resistance at $233.20 before dropping down to $228.25. The hourly price chart is flirting with the lower curve of the Bollinger band. The 20-day Bollinger jaw is narrowing, indicating lower market volatility. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) indicator shows increasing bearish momentum.
Key Levels
ETH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|228.32
|Today Daily Change
|-4.88
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.09
|Today daily open
|233.2
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|218.39
|Daily SMA50
|259.21
|Daily SMA100
|243.23
|Daily SMA200
|190.87
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|236.94
|Previous Daily Low
|222.72
|Previous Weekly High
|222.76
|Previous Weekly Low
|197.53
|Previous Monthly High
|318.46
|Previous Monthly Low
|190.64
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|231.51
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|228.15
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|224.97
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|216.73
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|210.75
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|239.19
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|245.17
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|253.41
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
