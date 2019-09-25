- Ethereum price is trading in the green, up some 1.40% in the second half of the session.
- ETH/USD bears have forced the price to give up a critical area of demand around the $180 price territory.
- The price is potentially at risk of its sixth consecutive session in negative territory.
ETH/USD daily chart
- The price can be seen retesting a breached ascending wedge structure, failure to hold could be punishing.
ETH/USD 60-minute chart
- Near-term price action is consolidating like many of its peers, subject to a breakout from a bearish flag structure.
Spot rate: 197.42
Relative change: -1.85%
High: 175.19
Low: 162.48
ETH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|168.66
|Today Daily Change
|2.24
|Today Daily Change %
|1.35
|Today daily open
|166.42
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|191.64
|Daily SMA50
|193.17
|Daily SMA100
|226.54
|Daily SMA200
|207.63
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|202.71
|Previous Daily Low
|155.63
|Previous Weekly High
|224.69
|Previous Weekly Low
|186.44
|Previous Monthly High
|239.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|163.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|173.61
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|184.72
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|147.13
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|127.83
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|100.04
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|194.21
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|222
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|241.29
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
