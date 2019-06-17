Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD supply at $280 is too strong for bulls
- Ethereum price on Monday is trading in positive territory with minor gains of over 1%.
- ETH/USD bulls have once again been capped by chunky supply seen within the $280 region.
- Price action via the daily chart view continues to move within a bullish flag structure.
Spot rate: 271.41
Relative change: +1.35%
High: 275.81
Low: 267.68
ETH/USD 60-minute chart
- A vital ascending trend line can be observed via the 60-minute chart view, providing needed support to the bulls.
ETH/USD daily chart
- Price action via the daily chart view is moving within a bullish flag structure formation.
