Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD subject to further flights north

Ken Chigbo
  • Ethereum price in the second part of Thursday is trading firmly in the green, up with decent gains of 5.5%.
  • ETH/USD price has been rallying for the past five consecutive weeks.
  • Near-term price action is moving within a bullish pennant structure, subject to a breakout. 

 

Spot rate:                  284.05

Relative change:      +5.55%

High:                         288.06

Low:                          267.49

ETH/USD

Overview
Today last price 284.14
Today Daily Change 14.43
Today Daily Change % 5.35
Today daily open 269.71
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 239.85
Daily SMA50 195.96
Daily SMA100 169.38
Daily SMA200 148.66
Levels
Previous Daily High 274.39
Previous Daily Low 260.22
Previous Weekly High 264.65
Previous Weekly Low 231.05
Previous Monthly High 187.51
Previous Monthly Low 140.14
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 265.63
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 268.98
Daily Pivot Point S1 261.82
Daily Pivot Point S2 253.93
Daily Pivot Point S3 247.65
Daily Pivot Point R1 276
Daily Pivot Point R2 282.28
Daily Pivot Point R3 290.17

 

ETH/USD 30-minute chart

  • Price action is moving within a bullish pennant pattern formation, subject to a breakout, via the 30-minute view. 

ETH/USD daily chart

  • The bulls are in firm control, after breaking out from a daily pennant pattern structure. 

