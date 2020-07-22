  • ETH/USD bears regain control following a bullish Tuesday.
  • Bulls need to defend the $241.85 support level to prevent further price drop.

ETH/USD daily chart

ETH/USD daily chart

ETH/USD faces a bearish correction following a heavily bullish Tuesday. The price ran out of momentum near the $246 resistance level and has dropped to $244.60. The bulls must defend the $241.85 support line to ensure that the price doesn’t fall back inside the pennant formation. If the bears do conquer that level, they will face further support at $238.25 (SMA 20), and $236.45 (SMA 50). On the upside, we have two strong resistance levels at $246 and $248.55.

Key levels

ETH/USD

Overview
Today last price 244.35
Today Daily Change 8.18
Today Daily Change % 3.46
Today daily open 236.17
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 236.49
Daily SMA50 236.12
Daily SMA100 216.82
Daily SMA200 199.4
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 239.88
Previous Daily Low 234.28
Previous Weekly High 245.34
Previous Weekly Low 229.78
Previous Monthly High 253.48
Previous Monthly Low 216.37
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 236.42
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 237.74
Daily Pivot Point S1 233.68
Daily Pivot Point S2 231.18
Daily Pivot Point S3 228.07
Daily Pivot Point R1 239.28
Daily Pivot Point R2 242.38
Daily Pivot Point R3 244.88

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Bitcoin stalled after recovery attempt, altcoins move ahead

Bitcoin stalled after recovery attempt, altcoins move ahead

BTC/USD is trading at $9,355. The first digital coin has gained nearly 2% on a day-to-day basis and barely changed since the start of the day, moving within a tight channel with the short-term bearish trend amid expanding volatility.

More Bitcoin News

XRP/USD struggles to build Tuesday’s momentum eying $0.20

XRP/USD struggles to build Tuesday’s momentum eying $0.20

Ripple re-embarked on the journey of breaking barriers after testing the support at $0.19 last week. The recovery took place in tandem with other cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin which this time joined in the rally closing in on the resistance at $9,500.

More Ripple News

ETH 2.0 final testnet launch on August 4, is a rally brewing?

ETH 2.0 final testnet launch on August 4, is a rally brewing?

The much-anticipated Ethereum 2.0 has kept investors on the edge for the longest time. However, the good news is that its final testnet is set to launch on August 4. 

More Ethereum News

BCH/USD short term falling wedge pattern breakout flashing buy signals

BCH/USD short term falling wedge pattern breakout flashing buy signals

Bitcoin Cash advanced higher following the announcement that Grayscale Bitcoin Cash Trust had finally been approved for public listing on the stock market. 

More Bitcoin Cash News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC volatility drops to a year low, get ready for a spiral drive

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC volatility drops to a year low, get ready for a spiral drive

The week was tough for the cryptocurrency markets confined to tight ranges. Bitcoin has lost 1% of its value during the recent seven days with the trading range limited by $9,298 on the upside and $8,933 on the downside.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location