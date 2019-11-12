ETH/USD had a hugely bearish Monday, where it fell from $189.30 to $184.89.

Both SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves are acting as immediate market support.

ETH/USD daily chart

ETH/USD is currently priced at $185.80 following a bearish Monday wherein the price fell from $189.30 to $184.89. The price has found support at the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20) and SMA 50 curves. The SMA 20 has crossed over the SMA 50, which is a bullish sign. The Elliott Oscillator has had a green session, following three straight red sessions.

ETH/USD 4-hour chart

The 4-hour ETH/USD is sandwiched between the red Ichimoku cloud on the downside and the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves on the upside. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicates bearish market momentum.

ETH/USD hourly chart

The hourly ETH/USD is floating below the 20-day, 50-day and 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20, SMA 50 and SMA 200) curves. SMA 20 is acting as immediate market resistance. The 20-day Bollinger jaw has narrowed, which shows decreasing price volatility. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is trending around 45.45.

Key Levels

ETH/USD Overview Today last price 185.73 Today Daily Change 0.94 Today Daily Change % 0.51 Today daily open 184.79 Trends Daily SMA20 182.7 Daily SMA50 181.08 Daily SMA100 187.99 Daily SMA200 214.07 Levels Previous Daily High 190.28 Previous Daily Low 183.96 Previous Weekly High 194.8 Previous Weekly Low 179.18 Previous Monthly High 199.04 Previous Monthly Low 153.28 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 186.38 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 187.87 Daily Pivot Point S1 182.41 Daily Pivot Point S2 180.03 Daily Pivot Point S3 176.09 Daily Pivot Point R1 188.73 Daily Pivot Point R2 192.67 Daily Pivot Point R3 195.05



