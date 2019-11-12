- ETH/USD had a hugely bearish Monday, where it fell from $189.30 to $184.89.
- Both SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves are acting as immediate market support.
ETH/USD daily chart
ETH/USD is currently priced at $185.80 following a bearish Monday wherein the price fell from $189.30 to $184.89. The price has found support at the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20) and SMA 50 curves. The SMA 20 has crossed over the SMA 50, which is a bullish sign. The Elliott Oscillator has had a green session, following three straight red sessions.
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
The 4-hour ETH/USD is sandwiched between the red Ichimoku cloud on the downside and the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves on the upside. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicates bearish market momentum.
ETH/USD hourly chart
The hourly ETH/USD is floating below the 20-day, 50-day and 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20, SMA 50 and SMA 200) curves. SMA 20 is acting as immediate market resistance. The 20-day Bollinger jaw has narrowed, which shows decreasing price volatility. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is trending around 45.45.
Key Levels
ETH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|185.73
|Today Daily Change
|0.94
|Today Daily Change %
|0.51
|Today daily open
|184.79
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|182.7
|Daily SMA50
|181.08
|Daily SMA100
|187.99
|Daily SMA200
|214.07
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|190.28
|Previous Daily Low
|183.96
|Previous Weekly High
|194.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|179.18
|Previous Monthly High
|199.04
|Previous Monthly Low
|153.28
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|186.38
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|187.87
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|182.41
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|180.03
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|176.09
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|188.73
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|192.67
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|195.05
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
BTC/USD capped by resistance levels at $8,900 and $9,025
BTC/USD has had a bullish start to Tuesday and is currently priced at $8,738.65. This follows an extremely bearish Monday wherein the price dropped from $9,035.30 to $8,721.25. The daily confluence detector currently shows two healthy resistance levels at $8,900 and $9,025.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD dancing with the 38.2% Fibo, $0.28 is still unconquered
Ripple is forcing a recovery amid a generally bullish environment across the crypto space. Unlike Monday, the entire market is in the green. Leading the recovery on the day is NEO, EOS and BTG having corrected higher 2%, 1.35% and 1.23% in that order.
Ethereum price update: ETH/USD $190 resistance must come down
The European session is taking off with cryptocurrencies erasing most of the progress made in the Asian session. Ethereum forged a recovery move to $190 but failed to gather momentum above the 50 Simple Moving Average on the 1-hour chart. Instead, the price has shifted focus from $190 to $180 support area.
Eos price analysis: EOS/USD finds support on upward trending line
EOS/USD had a strong start to the day as the price went up from $3.44 to $3.47. This follows a heavily bearish Monday, wherein EOS/USD dropped from $3.59 to $3.45, where it found support at the upward trending line. The hourly breakdown for Monday shows us that EOS/USD fell from $3.61 to $3.448.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bulls wasted their chance
Bitcoin has been oscillating in a depressingly tight range since the beginning of November. Vanishing volatility makes it harder to engineer a decisive breakthrough from the range.