- ETH/USD slides below $130.00 amid the resumed sell-off on the market.
- Ethereum team gets ready for Muir Glacier update.
Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $14 billion, has reversed the best part of its weekend gains to trade at $128.50 at the time of writing. ETH/USD has lost over 3% in recent 24 hours and stayed unchanged since the beginning of the day.
Another day, another fork
On January 2, the Ethereum team will activate another hard fork to delay the so-called difficulty bomb. The update called Muir Glacier will be launched on block 9,200,000 and as a result, the bomb will not explode for another 4 million blocks.
The difficulty bomb is a sort of a motivation tool for Etherum ecosystem participants to perform the transition to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) algorithm.
ETH/USD: technical picture
ETH/USD hit the low at $126.64 in Monday and regained some ground by press time; however, the further recovery seems to be limited by $129.00 and SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) 4-hour at $129.30. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on psychological $130.00. The next resistance is located on the approach to $137.50. This area is reinforced by SMA100 4-hour. Notably, from the longer-term perspective, the crucial resistance is created by SMA50 daily at $156.00/
On the downside, the local support is created by $125.00. This area is reinforced by the lower line of 4-hour Bollinger Band, which means it has a potential to slow down the sell-off at least temporary. The next support comes at psychological $120.00.
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
