Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH/USD levels to watch, following rejection at $450 – Confluence Detector

- Ethereum bounces off support at $415 but is struggling to build momentum above $420.
- ETH/USD upward price action will encounter higher seller congestion at $428 and $432 confluences respectively.
Ethereum price remarkably rose to new yearly highs on Monday as it closed in on the critical level at $450. A two year high was traded at $447 before a reversal came into the picture. Meanwhile, ETH/USD is trading at $422 after retesting and confirming support at $415. The recovery above $420 seems not strong enough and it is apparent that bulls will continue to struggle with building gains towards $430.
Technically, the trend is turning bearish. The RSI, for instance, is almost crossing under the overbought line. If the negative gradient continues, it would not be easy to keep ETH/USD above $415 let alone $420. The Elliot Wave Oscillator also reinforces the increasing sellers’ grip picture a newly printed bearish session. In other words, the path of least resistance remains downwards.
ETH/USD daily chart
On the flip side, the wide gap made by the 50-day SMA above the 200-day SMA illustrates that buying pressure is still present only that it is not enough to pull Ether to higher levels past $430. If the short term support at $420 is held in place, we can expect bulls to build on it for action to higher levels in the near term.
Ethereum confluence levels
Resistance one: $424 – Highlighted by the previous low 4-hour, the SMA 10 15-minutes and the previous high 15-minutes.
Resistance two: $428 – Home to the SMA 50 15-minutes, SMA ten 1-hour, the Bollinger Band 15-minutes middle curve and the Fibonacci 23.6% one-week.
Resistance three: $432 – This zone is reinforced by the SMA five one-day, the Bollinger Band 1-hour upper and the pivot point one-month resistance two.
Support one: $419 – A relatively strong buyer congestion area highlighted by the Bollinger Band 4-hour upper and the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day.
Support two: $415 – This is the strongest buyer congestion zone and home to the SMA ten one-day, the SMA 200 1-hour, the previous low one-day and the Fibonacci 38.2% one-week.
Support three: $397 – Zone highlighted by the Fibonacci 61.8% one-week and the Bollinger Band one-day middle curve.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
