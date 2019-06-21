Ethereum price prediction: ETH/USD has clear path till $350 - Confluence Detector
- ETH/USD crossed $300 for the first time since August 2018.
- ETH/USD went up from $296.35 to $304 so far this Saturday.
ETH/USD has had a pretty historic Saturday so far. The price has gone up from $296.35 to $304, crossing $300-level for the first time since August 2018. The daily confluence detector shows us that ETH/USD has a clear path to $350.
ETH/USD daily confluence detector
The daily confluence detector shows us that ETH/USD doesn’t have any strong resistance levels. The only decent resistance level is at $320, which has 1-month pivot point resistance 1.
On the downside, ETH/USD has one powerful support level at $290, which has the daily 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level, daily Bollinger band upper curve, 100-day simple moving average (SMA 100), previous month high and weekly 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level.
