- Ethereum price sees investors shaking off disappointing earnings from Google.
- ETH price sees bulls enjoying the discount at $2,800 to build up a long position again.
- Expect to see a rally further towards $3,018 if this rally can continue into Thursday.
Ethereum (ETH) price was not in good shape on Tuesday as it tanked over 6% to the downside and breached below $2,800. But bulls were waiting to rush in and buy ETH at a lucrative discount. The ETH price is up 2.5% in early trading and looks set to swing back to $3,018.55, paring back the incurred losses from Tuesday.
ETH price set to pop 20% in earnings
Ethereum price got a cold shower as Alphabet, Wall Street's favourite tech stock, printed disappointing earnings with Youtube losing market share to Tik Tok. Investors were quick to rebalance and reevaluate the situation, in the end shaking off the news this morning as the earnings are still quite solid, and no significant reports were put out on any losses to come.
ETH price is thus ripe for the picking as it underwent that spillover correction from the disappointment from Alphabet, trading in the ASIA PAC open at a lucrative discount just below $2,800.00. Bulls quickly scooped up parts of the price action and are set to pair back in full the incurred losses of Tuesday, pushing the price back to $3,018.55. From there, it is a small jump to $3,163.35. If earnings in the coming days are reporting positive news, expect even an explosion on the buy-side towards $3,391.52, bearing 20% profit.
ETH/USD daily chart
With facebook earnings set to come out this evening, a turnaround could easily be on the cards. Should Facebook surprise to the downside with trimmed numbers on users and less revenue from its publicity earnings, expect a big drop in the Nasdaq that will drag cryptocurrencies to new depths. ETH price will drop to $2,695.70 and next $2,574, amounting to a 10% loss.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
