- Ethereum price seems primed to rebound.
- The MRI indicator has turned bullish.
- A spike in buying pressure could see ETH rise to $2,800.
Ethereum price has flashed a buy signal on its daily chart, which could have the strength to lead to a 15% upswing.
Ethereum price hints at a reversal
Ethereum price seems to be following Bitcoin as it has depreciated roughly 25% since May 19. However, the Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI) recently flashed a buy signal in the form of a green 'one' candlestick on the daily chart.
The bullish setup forecasts a one to four candlestick upswing before the downtrend resumes. Interestingly enough, the MRI's buy signal comes when ETH trades in the demand zone ranging from $2,106 to $2,397.
A decisive close above $2,400 will confirm the optimistic scenario. Further buying pressure around this level could propel the Ethereum price by 15% to tag the 50-day moving average at $2,789.
If the bid orders continue to pile up, Ethereum price might rise another 7% to tag the swing high formed on May 20 at $3,000. Other critical resistance areas include $3,117 and $3,442.
ETH/USD 1-day chart
On the flip side, Ethereum price will put an end to the optimistic narrative if it slices through $2,098, producing a daily candlestick close below. In that case, ETH could kick-start an 11% sell-off to $1,850.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
China’s crackdown intensifies, while BTC suggests minor upswing
Bitcoin price seems to be facing trouble after the crash on May 19. Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins have promptly followed the pioneer cryptocurrency south.
Cardano remains indecisive
Cardano price has seen a healthy uptick over the past 24 hours but is currently hovering under a critical resistance level. Therefore, ADA shows no bias.
Dogecoin bulls approach last line of defense
Dogecoin price is fast approaching a critical demand zone that will decide the meme coin’s fate for the foreseeable future. A bounce from this pivotal area will allow buyers a chance to push DOGE to pre-crash levels and higher, but a failure will take it to lows last seen in mid-April.
Ethereum Classic looks to continue its descent
Ethereum Classic price is overrun by sellers that pushed it to slice through a pivotal resistance area. Now, ETC might continue to head lower as bullish momentum seems to have vanished.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.