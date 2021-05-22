Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH targets $1600 on a daily closing below 100-day SMA

- Ethereum sellers remain in control as China’s cryptos crackdown continues to weigh.
- The No. 2 coin needs a daily close below 100-day SMA to extend the downside.
- Acceptance above $3000 could offer temporary respite to the ETH bulls.
The nightmare for the crypto markets appears far from over, as the bearish sentiment around the world’s second widely traded digital coin, Ethereum, remains intact.
After Wednesday’s flash crash, the ETH bulls attempted a relief rally and reversed almost half the previous slump on Thursday. However, sellers returned on Friday after yet another blow from China.
China’s Vice Premier Liu He vowed a “crackdown on bitcoin mining and trading behavior” as part of broader efforts to guard against financial risk. This follows early Wednesday’s statement from Chinese regulators, warning financial institutions about accepting cryptocurrencies as payment or offering related services and products.
In the mid-week bloodbath, Ethereum lost almost 30% at a point during the crash and hit the lowest in a month at $1895. Since then ETH/USD recovered to the $3000 mark but faced rejection at that psychological level. On Friday, Ethereum eroded nearly 20% of its value once again to test the $2100 threshold before finishing the day below $2450.
ETH/USD: Risks remain skewed to the downside amid a bearish technical setup
Ethereum’s daily chart shows that the price is flirting with the 100-day simple moving average (SMA), now at $2264, having failed to recapture the $2500 level.
ETH/USD: Daily chart
It's worth noting that the ETH bulls have been successful in defending the 100-day SMA support so far this week, despite the worst crash witnessed since March 2020.
Therefore, if the price closes Saturday below that critical support, a fresh downswing towards Wednesday’s low of the horizontal (orange) trendline support near $2050 cannot be ruled out.
Acceptance below the last could expose Wednesday’s low of $1895. The next stop for the bears is envisioned at the all-important 200-day SMA at $1573.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) also backs the case for an additional downside, as it points south below the midline. The leading indicator is approaching the oversold territory, currently trading at 36.31.
Alternatively, if the 100-day SMA support holds, the ETH bulls could gather strength to challenge the horizontal 50-day SMA resistance at $2783.
Further north, the $3000 psychological barrier could be challenged once again. A daily closing above that level is needed for any meaningful recovery momentum, which could bring the mildly bearish 21-day SMA resistance at $3404.
ETH/USD: Additional levels to watch
ETH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|2201.14
|Today Daily Change
|-233.72
|Today Daily Change %
|-9.60
|Today daily open
|2434.86
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|3463.23
|Daily SMA50
|2781.49
|Daily SMA100
|2259.92
|Daily SMA200
|1564.18
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2950
|Previous Daily Low
|2105
|Previous Weekly High
|3878.23
|Previous Weekly Low
|1895.63
|Previous Monthly High
|2800
|Previous Monthly Low
|1886.11
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|2427.79
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|2627.21
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|2043.24
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1651.62
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1198.24
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2888.24
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|3341.62
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|3733.24
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum price targets $1600 on a daily closing below 100-day SMA
The nightmare for the crypto markets appears far from over, as the bearish sentiment around the world’s second widely traded digital coin, Ethereum, remains intact. China’s cryptos crackdown continues to weigh. The No. 2 coin needs a daily close below 100-day SMA to extend the downside. Acceptance above $3000 could offer temporary respite to the ETH bulls.
Cardano bulls' inability could lead to a 15% drop
Cardano price shows a second bearish attempt to break an uptrend as it dipped into a critical demand area. If the sell orders keep piling up, ADA is likely to retest the confluence of two crucial support levels.
Shiba Inu remains indecisive, trapped between significant barriers
SHIB price recovery, unlike most altcoins, has been slow, signaling weak buying pressure. Even as Shiba Inu tries to head higher, it will face a wide area of support flipped to resistance after the recent flash crash on Wednesday.
Bitcoin capitulation rages as BTC freefalls, flushing out weak hands
Bitcoin price tried recovering from last week’s severe drop on May 12, but things took a u-turn as the cryptocurrency market fell off the rails, repeating the disaster last seen in March 2020.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.