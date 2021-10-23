Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH bulls set sights on new record high targeting $6,000

Ethereum price is gearing up for a new all-time high as two significant bullish chart patterns have emerged.

The governing technical patterns present optimistic targets at $6,015 and $6,365.

A daily close above $3,960 would add credence to the bulls’ aspirations toward $6,000.

Ethereum price is hovering around a key support level which has previously acted as resistance for ETH, as the bulls catch their breath before the token resumes its rally. As long as the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization holds above $3,960, a 60% surge is still on the radar.

Ethereum price eyes 60% ascent

Ethereum price has printed two major bullish technical patterns on the daily chart, an ascending parallel channel and a cup-and-handle pattern. The former chart pattern indicates that ETH has been consistently reaching higher highs and higher lows since mid-June, presenting an optimistic outlook for the token.

Based on the first governing chart pattern, ETH is likely to tag the upper boundary of the channel at $6,015, coinciding with the 161.8% Fibonacci extension level, representing a 48% climb.

The cup-and-handle chart pattern suggests that the projected target for Ethereum price is at $6,365, forecasting a 60% rally. While the two technical patterns establish an optimistic outlook for ETH, the token may be confronted by a headwind at its all-time high at $4,369, corresponding to the middle boundary of the parallel channel.

Additional hurdles may emerge at the 127.2% Fibonacci extension level at $5,092, then at the 161.8% Fibonacci extension level at $6,015.

Given the reinforcement of the two optimistic chart patterns presented on the ETH daily chart, retracements for Ethereum price may not be significant even if selling pressure arises.

ETH/USDT daily chart

Ethereum price will discover immediate support at the support trend line at $3,960, then at the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $3,797. The following line of defense will emerge at the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $3,710, then at the 50-day SMA at $3,453 before eventually dropping toward the lower boundary of the ascending parallel channel at $3,349, which meets the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level.

If Ethereum price fails to hold above the aforementioned levels of support, the bullish outlook may be voided, prompting ETH to plunge lower toward the 100-day SMA at $3,137.

ETH bulls should aim for a daily close above $3,960 to reinforce commitment for the bullish target to be on the horizon.