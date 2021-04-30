Ethereum price flashes multiple sell signs after setting up fresh highs

- Ethereum price looks at a steep decline after setting up a new all-time high at $2800.
- Multiple technical, social and on-chain indicators suggest a short-term sell-off is near.
- A sustained buying pressure leading to a higher high above $2,800 would invalidate the bearish thesis.
Ethereum price has been on a tear after the recent market crashes. While the pioneer cryptocurrency moves sideways, ETH has shattered its ceiling and set up new all-time highs. However, this drastic increase in its market value could lead to a minor pullback.
Ethereum price eyes correction
On the 12-hour chart, Ethereum price shows two crucial technical formations that suggest a bearish outlook, the spinning top candle and the Momentum Reversal Indicator’s (MRI) cycle top signal.
Both these signs are indicative of bullish exhaustion, which often leads to a correction.
A bearish spinning top candlestick is a technical formation that contains long wicks and a short body that closes below its opening price. This pattern is formed at the top of an upswing and forecasts a reversal.
Adding credence to this bearish outlook is the MRI’s cycle top flashed in the form of a red ‘one’ candlestick. Such a setup projects that a one-to-four candlestick correction could ensue.
The stable support barrier at $2546.8 is the first line of defense for this sell-off. A breach of this would allow the bears to target the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 12-hour chart that coincides with another crucial demand level at $2312.3.
The horizontal trend lines at $2371.2 and $2253.4 act as a buffer zone, present above and below the said target. Here ETH bulls could potentially rescue the smart contract token and kick-start an upswing.
ETH/USD 12-hour chart
An increase in the number of daily active addresses interacting with the Ethereum blockchain is bullish and can be considered as a proxy of investor interest in ETH at the current price levels. However, the contrary of it also holds true.
At press time, not only is ETH price increasing, but the number of daily addresses has dropped 7.14% from 700,000 to 650,000 since April 21, portraying a bearish divergence, suggesting that a decline in price might follow.
ETH price and daily active addresses chart
Adding headwind to ETH buyers is Santiment’s 30-day MVRV model, which shows that 19.27% of the investors who purchased Ether in the past month are in profit.
A similar bump in MVRV was seen in early April, which eventually led to a decline as market participants rushed to book profits.
History reveals that a spike in social volume usually occurs at price tops. Therefore, the recent 61% bump in this metric is bearish from a counter-sentiment perspective and adds credence to the correction thesis mentioned above.
ETH 30-day MVRV and social volume chart
The only arsenal in the buyers’ corner is the diminishing supply of ETH held on exchanges. This value has dropped 16.3 million to 17.9 million since 2021. Such a sharp collapse causes negative supply shock and could potentially increase Ethereum price.
ETH held on exchanges chart
While everything seems to be bearish for the second-largest cryptocurrency (by market cap) in the world, investors should consider the possibility of ETH price defying technical and on-chain indications due to the current bull run.
If Ethereum price creates a higher high above $2,810, it will invalidate the bearish scenario and kick-start a bullish one.
In such a case, market participants can expect the pioneer altcoin to surge to $2,842.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano enters Tanzania to bank the unbanked as ADA price looks to consolidate
Cardano’s IOHK team announced a partnership with World Mobile Group to democratize access to digital, financial and social services in Africa. This move comes after the recent tie-up with the Ethiopian ...
Chinese government data collection center confirmed involved in Bitcoin mining
The Chinese government sent an “emergency notice” to data centers to check if they have been involved in cryptocurrency mining. Beijing aims to better understand the impact of Bitcoin mining operations on energy ...
Dogecoin price primed for a sharp move, but DOGE direction is unclear
Dogecoin price consolidation becomes more transparent with two inside bars. Prominent bearish momentum divergence on the weekly Relative Strength Index (RSI). DOGE activist versus skeptic dynamic awards speculators with rough boundaries.
XLM Price Prediction: Stellar technicals converge for a 30% decline
XLM price activated a head-and-shoulders top pattern on April 22. Weekly MACD readying to trigger sell signal. Upside potential blocked by the 361.8% Fibonacci extension of 2019-2020 bear market. XLM price is attempting to recover the 43% decline.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Fear seeps in as crypto market crashes for second time
Bitcoin price rally seems to be facing massive headwinds that have resulted in two egregious drops in under five days. Market participants are panic selling their holdings, sending the market into a tailspin.