- Ethereum price is set to jump into zombie mode before the main event this afternoon.
- ETH price will be thrown left and right during and after the publication of the Powell speech.
- Once the dust settles, expect ETH price to tank and fall back to $1,423 in the coming days.
Ethereum (ETH) price is set to enter a rare moment of silence as liquidity thins towards 16:00 CET, and traders await the comments from Fed chair Jerome Powell at one of the most important central bank events of this year. Financial markets are expected to see violent and choppy price action but once the dust settles, the aftermath is likely to show that the Fed will not blink, and will continue hiking and tightening further, which means bad news for cryptocurrencies. This is specifically the case for Ethereum, which will likely eye a drop to $1,243 constituting a 25% price decline.
ETH price is set to drop 25% either this evening or next week
Ethereum price will be hard to trade as an independent cryptocurrency but rather will need to be approached as part of a broad asset class of cryptocurrencies in general, and in tandem with equities. Expect equities to be the front runner and create either headwinds or tailwinds for cryptocurrencies – and at such a sheer speed that it will almost be impossible to jump in and take advantage of the opportunity. Do not try and chase the move, rather, look for levels to go either short or long – depending on your view – although it must be underlined that the bottom line will be a bearish result once the dust settles.
ETH price could potentially spike towards $1,928 or even $2,000 on the initial words and phrases that may prove supportive to markets. Once the tone is set, the future guidance could be proven to be bearish as Powell will say that current market conditions are not yet where they need to be to push inflation back to 2% substantially, and more needs to be done with higher rates on the docket. Once the word is out, expect an immediate collapse to $1,500 with a small pause between the 55-day Simple Moving Average and the monthly pivot before dropping substantially to $1,243, which should catch price action like a falling knife.
ETH/USD Daily chart
An upside surprise is not in the forecast but could still present itself if Powell mentions that most of the work is done. That would be a massive support for equities and lead to a probable rally of over 5% to 6%, creating a massive flood of investors rich in cash and wanting to buy every risk asset in sight. This is good news for cryptocurrencies, and Ethereum price could pop towards $2,000 in just a matter of minutes and even above $2,200. With that move, the 200-day SMA will be up for grabs and, if surpassed, possibly signal an end to the downtrend that has been keeping cryptocurrencies in a stranglehold for most of 2022.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Exploring 2022, the year of BTC fractals
Bitcoin price shows a tight consolidation on a lower time frame – an ascending parallel channel – that repeats the motif of three larger channels that have developed on higher time frames since the start of 2022.
XRP price reveals a bullish play that could propel it 60%
XRP price shows an interesting setup that forecasts a shift in trend favoring the bulls. The recent development in Ripple shows that an explosive move awaits, especially if certain conditions are met.
Solana price likely to trigger 15% rise as stability returns after SOL bears’ rampage
Solana price shows that it is in a consolidation phase after the recent drop. This tightening could evolve into an explosive move to the upside. Investors can wait for a confirmation of the breakout and ride the wave.
Chainlink price hovers just above a historical barrier, but technicals suggest one more low could occur
Chainlink price has lost 25% of its market value since rallying 67% this summer. LINK price consolidated under relatively sparse volume, hinting that bulls want a better deal.
Bitcoin: Distribution cycle reaches its first target, here's what to expect next
A period of controlled selling has kick-started and is currently approaching short-term support levels. A minor relief rally might occur – before the next leg down to inefficiencies and liquidity. The current down move has broken significant levels that could trigger a massive sell-off in the future.