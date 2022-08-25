- Ethereum price development on a twelve-hour time frame indicates a bearish skew.
- Inventors can expect ETH to trigger a massive sell-off to $1,280 or lower.
- A twelve-hour candlestick close above $1,957 will create a higher high and invalidate the bearish thesis.
Ethereum price has been on a massive uptrend due to the upcoming software update to the underlying blockchain called “Merge.” This upgrade will allow it to transition from Proof-of-Work (PoW) to Proof-of-Stake (PoS).
The former is energy-intensive and is unfriendly to the environment as a result, but the latter does not make use of mining devices and therefore reduces its carbon footprint by multiple folds.
Is the Merge bullish?
Now that we have a basic understanding of what a Merge is, let’s take a closer look at how it affects the blockchain and its users. The general populace thinks that the Merge will increase the transaction speed, reduce gas fees, and triple the earnings via staking and so on.
This expectation, coupled with the triple halving narrative, has caused Ethereum price to skyrocket despite being in a discernable bear market. ETH, in particular, has more than doubled as it rallied 130% between June 18 and August 14.
However, the Ethereum Foundation published a blog, addressing these misconceptions and clearly stated -
- Merge will NOT reduce gas fees
- Staking earnings will NOT triple but 50% is possible
- Transactions speed will mostly remain the SAME
Regardless, speculators have managed to trigger a wild rally for Ethereum price. Let’s look at the technicals and if these gains are sustainable in a bear market.
Ethereum price tries to recover
Ethereum price has been on a downtrend since November 2021 and has dropped a whopping 81%, knocking it from $4,868 to $880 in just 220 days. After forming a bottom on June 18 at $880, ETH has rallied 130% in under two months to set a swing high at $2,031.
After this impressive uptrend, Ethereum price seems to have taken a massive hit, indicating the start of a second leg.
ETH/USD 3-day chart
On the 12-hour chart, Ethereum price reveals a shift in narrative from bullish to bearish as it dropped 25% between August 14 and August 20. This move created a lower low at $1,524 with respect to the August 10 swing low at $1,656.
This development shows that the bears are currently in control and the ongoing recovery bounce is just a failed bullish attempt. The logical step is preparing for the incoming downtrend and identifying a perfect entry to open short positions.
The fair value gap (FVG), aka price inefficiency, extending from $1,726 to $1,823, is the ideal zone for entry, but a close look reveals that $1,730 is a high time frame resistance level. This confluence makes $1,730 a perfect place to start accumulating short positions.
After a minor uptick to $1,730, market participants can expect a straight drop into the other imbalances aka FVGs at $1,471, $1,125 and the equal lows at $996. However, due to the presence of a stable support level at $1,280, market participants can expect Ethereum price to stop its downtrend here, making it a perfect place to cover the short positions.
ETH/USDT 12-hour chart
Multiplying rewards with higher risk
However, a riskier play is to cover only 50% of the shorts and keep the rest to see if ETH can produce a lower low relative to the June 18 swing low at $880. If successful, this development will indicate that a steeper correction awaits the smart contract token.
In such a case, market participants can start re-accumulating short positions around the $1,000 psychological level, with the expectation of a potential crash to $600.
From a macro perspective, Ethereum price has created a volume gap, extending from $960 to $383. The volume profile also shows that $755 and $591 could help absorb the selling pressure and potentially allow a macro base formation here.
Therefore, the reaccumulated short positions at roughly $1,200 to $1,000 can be covered at $,600 for a hefty profit.
ETH/USD 3-day chart
While the above thesis makes sense from a logical standpoint, the Merge is an important event from a historical perspective, and this shift from PoW to PoS signifies an inherent change in the Ethereum blockchain like never before.
Therefore, despite the data supporting a sell-off, the hype could instead trigger a run-up. If this move produces a higher high above the August 18 swing high at $1,881, it will indicate the first chink in the bears’ armor.
However, a 12-hour candlestick close above $1,957 will create a higher high and invalidate the bearish thesis for Ethereum price.
Note
While the macro or high time frame outlook is bearish, the video attached below explains how to capitalize on the recovery rally taking place on a much lower time frame.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
It's a go! Uniswap Foundation becomes reality after 86M votes in favor
The foundation aims to streamline Uniswap's grants program and "reinvigorate governance." The $74 million plan by two former Uniswap Lab executives for a new Uniswap Foundation has just become reality after their proposal received over 99% of the votes from UNI token holders.
Cardano: 224 million dormant tokens hit circulation signaling a whale dump
Cardano price coils in triangular fashion on the 3-day chart. Santiment’s 3-year Dormant Circulation Indicator shows a massive influx of circulating coins, signaling an upcoming sell-off. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a closing candle above $0.595.
Tezos Price Prediction: Investors should take this signal serious as bears flex control
Tezos price has ascended on relatively low volume. XTZ price has breached through an ascending trend line that held support throughout the summer. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a closing candle above $2.03.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Early bulls meet the butcher
Bitcoin price currently auctions at $21,561 as a sideways range follows the 16% sell-off that occurred on Friday, August 19. The Volume Profile index remains sparse, signaling that high-cap players lack confidence.
Bitcoin: Distribution cycle reaches its first target, here's what to expect next
A period of controlled selling has kick-started and is currently approaching short-term support levels. A minor relief rally might occur – before the next leg down to inefficiencies and liquidity. The current down move has broken significant levels that could trigger a massive sell-off in the future.