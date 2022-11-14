- Ethereum price is up over 3% intraday this Monday as the dust settles over the FTX debacle from last week.
- ETH price action shows signs of a small upside as the next tail risk is on the docket.
- There is a lot of nervousness about how Xi and Biden will part after meeting on the Ukraine situation.
Ethereum (ETH) price action is set to ride the next rollercoaster in global markets as Biden and Xi are set to discuss several topics and address the biggest elephant in the room – the Ukraine situation and Russia. With Biden seeing his Democrats holding the Senate, he will feel backed and supported and will not refrain from making any bold statements or demands. Expect headlines and comments to be key for the sentiment in the coming days.
ETH price action handed over at the direction of the dollar
Ethereum price does not have much to do with these high-stakes talks between China and the US. Rather the spillover effect coming from the dollar will be the dominant driver behind any moves in Ethereum for this week. It must be no surprise that the small uptick this morning goes hand in hand with the US dollar, which has weakened and consolidated further to the downside.
ETH price action thus could be seen using a window of opportunity as the dollar looks set to weaken further after the US inflation data last week came in much lower than expected. Should some comments from FED members point to a slowdown in their hikes or even a halt, expect the dollar to weaken even more. This will create a supportive tailwind for ETH price with a break above $1,300 first and next a rally toward $1,500 at the monthly pivot.
ETH/USD daily chart
Risk to the downside is coming from the technical slip below the monthly S1 at $1,300, as price action has not been able to open or close above it since Saturday. That means that bears are driving price action further downward and could see a possible squeeze toward $1,100. That would go hand-in-hand with dollar strength and retest of the below of Wednesday when the FTX meltdown was at its peak moment.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Binance, Coinbase and FTX users hacked by false trading bot platforms, CZ says delete API keys
FTX, Binance and Coinbase account holders who thought they had signed up to use third party trading bots like 3Commas and Skyrex, have allegedly become the victims of a phishing scam in which their exchange API identifiers were stolen by malicious third parties and used to raid their accounts of funds.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Will the crypto market recover above $1 trillion?
Bitcoin price, along with Ethereum and Ripple price, is struggling to maintain a bullish outlook. The crypto market is currently hovering around $800 billion, still substantially below the $1 trillion mark.
Bitcoin price bearish macro outlook will not stop BTC bulls from scalping corrective rally
Bitcoin price shows a bearish outlook on a three-day chart with targets ranging from $13,575 to $11,898. Lower time frame analysis shows BTC is ready to trigger a recovery rally attempt to retest $17,251.
The aftershock of the crypto market?
Bitcoin is trading just below 16K by the start of active European trading on Monday, losing 23.6% to levels of seven days ago. Ethereum collapsed 25% to $1190. Other top altcoins in the top 10 fell from 20% (BNB) to 29.6% (XRP).
Bitcoin: BTC at the mercy of FTX, Binance and TRON
Bitcoin price reveals that its quick recovery rally is coming to an end as it faces a critical hurdle. This development has pushed BTC to slide lower and could result in a consolidative structure over the next few days.