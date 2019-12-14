ETH/USD bears have taken control of the market following a bullish Thursday. This Friday, the bears managed to eke out an advantage and still remain in control this Saturday. Currently, ETH/USD is trending in a bearish channel formation and is priced around $144.85. The 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20) acts as immediate market resistanc e and the 20-day Bollinger Band has constricted, showing decreasing market volatility . The Elliott Oscillator has had 16 green sessions out of the last 18, while the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicates sustained bullish momentum . The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is trending around 37.80 , next to the oversold zone.

