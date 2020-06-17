  • ETH/USD faces bearish correction following bullish Tuesday.
  • The Elliott Oscillator has had seven straight red sessions.

ETH/USD daily chart

ETH/USD daily chart

ETH/USD dropped from $235.40 to $234 in the early hours of Wednesday following a bullish Tuesday. The price is sandwiched between the SMA 20 and the upward trending line. The 20-day Bollinger jaw has narrowed, which indicates that overall price volatility is decreasing. The Elliott Oscillator has had seven straight red sessions, showing sustained bearish sentiment. 

Support and Resistance 

ETH/USD has strong resistance levels at $237.40, SMA 20 and $248. On the downside, healthy support lies at $229.8, $220.65 and SMA 50

Key levels

ETH/USD

Overview
Today last price 234.47
Today Daily Change -0.92
Today Daily Change % -0.39
Today daily open 235.39
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 238
Daily SMA50 217.88
Daily SMA100 185.87
Daily SMA200 182.99
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 236.01
Previous Daily Low 228.95
Previous Weekly High 250.41
Previous Weekly Low 225.52
Previous Monthly High 247.15
Previous Monthly Low 176.19
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 233.31
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 231.65
Daily Pivot Point S1 230.89
Daily Pivot Point S2 226.39
Daily Pivot Point S3 223.84
Daily Pivot Point R1 237.95
Daily Pivot Point R2 240.51
Daily Pivot Point R3 245.01

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Bitcoin Technical Analysis: BTC/USD under a 4-hour healthy consolidation

Bitcoin Technical Analysis: BTC/USD under a 4-hour healthy consolidation

Bitcoin has recovered considerably well from the crash on June 15. The 4-hour chart is now almost in an uptrend and bulls were able to climb above both EMAs which are inches away from a bull cross. Bitcoin peaked at $9,588 ...

More Bitcoin News

XRP/USD’s Elliott Oscillator has a green session following five straight red sessions

XRP/USD’s Elliott Oscillator has a green session following five straight red sessions

XRP/USD fell from $0.1925 $0.1916 this Tuesday as the bears stepped in to correct the market following a bullish Monday. The MACD shows sustained bearish momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator has ...

More Ripple News

ETH/USD bulls are back in town and have a lot of support behind

ETH/USD bulls are back in town and have a lot of support behind

Ethereum formed a fairly strong bullish reversal candlestick yesterday on June 15. Buyers are seeing some continuation today on June 16 but were rejected from the daily 12-EMA at $235.6. It seems that Ethereum ...

More Ethereum News

Bitcoin Cash perpetual swaps launched on BitMEX

Bitcoin Cash perpetual swaps launched on BitMEX

BitMEX, one of the leading trading platforms for cryptocurrency derivatives, added Bitcoin Cash perpetual swap contracts to the list of available instruments. The launch was announced earlier ...

More Bitcoin Cash News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD drops its safe-haven status

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD drops its safe-haven status

Bitcoin finally broke free from a tight range that dominated for the most part of the week, but the direction of the breakthrough was somewhat disappointing. 

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location